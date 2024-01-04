Want to learn more about the solar eclipse? UofL has a course for that
Want to learn more about the solar eclipse? UofL has a course for that
Want to learn more about the solar eclipse? UofL has a course for that
Just 15.5% of homes for sale last year were affordable for the typical US household.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham appears to be the latest scapegoat for a team with a 39-year-old superstar and whose third-best player is Austin Reaves.
The United States is producing record amounts of oil and natural gas, which the world needs, while still cutting emissions. That's a good compromise.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
Now you'll always remember to walk the dog and take your meds, thanks to these genius memory-joggers.
The Ford Bronco returned in the middle of Covid; now that the market has calmed down, which of these iconic SUV truly owns the marketplace?
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
Add these bestsellers to your bookshelf.
Long COVID has helped raise awareness of other long respiratory illnesses, which cause lingering symptoms well after the initial infection clears up.
Turns out there are way more of them than publicly available data would suggest, a fact that policymakers should heed. As a shared global resource, the oceans are everyone's business, but of course not every country or region has the same customs, laws or even motivations. There is the automated identification system (AIS) increasingly adopted around the world that uses shipboard transponders to precisely track activity, but it is far from universal in application.
These buttery soft beauties are the most comfortable and flattering leggings I’ve ever worn.
A snow storm's a-brewing and temps are dropping ... almost as low as the price on these genius gizmos.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
See what all the fuss is about with this ultra-affordable kit.
We've picked the best fully-prepared meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
Still need an ice scraper to keep in your trunk this winter? The best-selling option on Amazon is on sale for just under $12 right now.
There's no better way to kickstart those 2024 workout goals.
When kids get sick, parents turn to different traditions to help them heal.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.