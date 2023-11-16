Want to learn about Sussex County's art scene? Check out this upcoming event

The launch of the North Jersey Arts Collective will be Sunday at the Newton VFW Hall.

The collective is an initial group of nine artists who are looking to establish a way of getting their works out to the public. This initial show will be held from 1-9 p.m., said Brendan Carroll, one of the organizers.

Sunday's show has a $5 admission fee.

He said Newton has an arts and cultural center as well as the community college for shows, but his group is looking for is an anchored location for art, rather than the intermittent nature of shows.

Another goal, he said, is a "collective" nature of a center where artists can talk to other artists.

Carroll also said he would like to see artists in all of North Jersey visit the show to talk with the core group to share ideas and possibly become members of the collective.

He said the idea is to include artists in clay, canvas and camera, as well as other media such as woodcarving sculpture and ceramics.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: North Jersey Arts Collective to hold Newton NJ meeting