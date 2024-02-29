Want to be a lifeguard in 'The Nation's Summer Capital'? Here's your chance

Rehoboth Beach lifeguards have a storied history, a special camaraderie, and, well, a view, that make the job a coveted one.

“It’s like a family. I can’t put into words how much this job has impacted me," said Maddie Todd, 2023's Rehoboth Beach lifeguard of the year.

There are three opportunities for lifeguard hopefuls to try out for the Rehoboth Beach Patrol this year. They include:

March 9, 10:30 a.m., Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown

March 16, 10 a.m., Sussex County YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach

April 13, 9 a.m., Lake Forest High School, 5407 Killens Pond Road, Felton

Physical fitness is required — tryouts include swimming, running, pushups and situps.

Applicant must be at least 16 years old by Memorial Day weekend and certified in CPR and first aid. Pay starts at $17.50/hour, with an incentive bonus of up to $1,000.

An application and more information can be found at cityofrehoboth.com.

