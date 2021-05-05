How this single mom raised her credit score despite losing her job

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
·4 min read

When Nicole Johnson lost her job as a teaching assistant last May at the height of the pandemic, she decided to stay home with her then 6-year-old daughter who was remote learning.

Johnson, who lives in a low-income public housing building in White Plains, New York, used some of her downtime to attend a series of webinars to educate herself in first-time homebuying.

“My daughter is only seven. And from the time she started talking, this is one thing she's always said, ‘I want to live in a house’,” says Johnson, who is divorced. “That’s just something I want to give her. We want to have a backyard and I want to eventually be able to leave it for her.”

Nicole Johnson and her daughter Khloe look at their planner
Nicole Johnson and her daughter Khloe look at their planner

As she went through the webinar series, one thing became clear: the importance of being in good financial standing and having a good credit score. That would determine her appeal to a lender when she went mortgage shopping, and whether she would get favorable terms.

Getting preapproved for a mortgage:How to do it in 6 steps this spring

A credit score is a number between 300 and 850 that shows a consumer’s creditworthiness based on their bill payment history, current debt and other financial information. A high score could mean lower interest rates on a loan as lenders feel more confident that a person will repay their future debts.

A score of 800 or above is considered excellent, and most consumers have credit scores that fall between 600 and 750, according to Experian, a credit reporting agency.

Johnson said her credit score had taken a beating when she got divorced six years ago and it took her six years to get her credit score from poor to good.

“I looked at my credit score and saw what was outstanding. And I personally wrote to each company, and they offered me a lower payment schedule,” she says. “I was very shocked that they were willing to work with me.”

Nicole Johnson&#39;s organizer
Nicole Johnson's organizer

Johnson's first order of business was getting an organizer where she would write down each payment that was coming due and making sure the payment was made on time. If she couldn't make the payment, she'd negotiate an extension without penalty.

"The mortgage lenders will want to know that you have at least two years of paying all your bills on time," says Johnson. "I am so proud of myself. I am in the 650 to 700 range right now."

On AnnualCreditReport.com you are entitled to a free annual credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies. These agencies include Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Hunting for your first home: Here are 5 tips from the pros

Making life easier: 'An accessible home makes life easier' for a para athlete and his partner

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the agencies are offering free credit reports every week through April 2022 so people can stay in control of their finances.

Tips to improve your credit score

Check your credit report

Getting an annual credit report will help you spot errors and fraudulent accounts. If you see mistakes, write to the credit reporting agency and information provider, such as your bank or credit card company, detailing the errors. They are required to investigate.

Find a sample dispute letter and get detailed instructions on how to report errors.

Pay down your debt

If you're behind on your bills, bringing them current could help. While a late payment can remain on your credit report for up to seven years, having all your accounts current can be good for your scores. It also stops further late payments from being added to your credit history as well as additional late fees, according to Experian.

Pay your bills on time

Make sure you don't miss loan or credit card payments by more than 29 days. Payments that are at least 30 days late can be reported to the credit bureaus and hurt your credit scores.

“If you consistently can make payments on time, it just shows that you're a reliable borrower, and it shows that you're a less risky individual,” says Andy Taylor, general manager at Credit Karma.

Repair list:Just bought a home? What projects should you tackle first?

Avoid balloon payments

When you get the bill from your credit card, pay what you can. Don’t wait until you have the full amount.

“Make smaller payments as you can over the course of the month, rather than the 15th or the first of the month,” says Taylor. “At the end, if can keep that credit card utilization down, and that will actually increase your credit score.”

Don’t open up too many credit cards

If you apply for too many cards over a short period of time, you might look like a greater risk.

“It looks like you're looking for cash, and maybe you've got a big purchase coming up,” says Taylor.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is the Housing and Economy reporter for USA TODAY. Follow her at @SwapnaVenugopal on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Credit score: Buying a home? How to improve your financial standing

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Successful Single Mothers Who Overcame the Odds

    Becoming a single parent can lead to major financial strain. Budgets are stretched thin, balancing work and child care can be extra challenging, and the thought of saving for the future can be...

  • ‘Billy the Kid’ Series Set at Epix From ‘Vikings’ Creator

    Otto Bathurst will direct the first two episodes about the famous American outlaw Epix has ordered a series on the famous American outlaw Billy the Kid from “Vikings” and “Tudors” creator Michael Hirst. Otto Bathurst will direct the first two episodes of the first season, which will be eight episodes in total. Donald De Line of De Line Pictures, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television, and Bathurst and Toby Leslie will all executive produce with Hirst. Billy the Kid, whose real name was William H. Bonney, was one of the most notable cowboys and gunslingers in the American frontier and played a key role in the Lincoln County War of 1878. “Michael Hirst has created a series that will take the audience on an entirely unexpected, thrilling ride, turning what they thought they knew about this iconic character on its head,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “We can’t wait to see how this talented creative team unfolds this story and brings it to life for our viewers.” The series is a co-production between Epix and MGM International. It is Hirst’s latest collaboration with the studio following “Vikings,” which recently finished its run. Hirst added: “Billy the Kid has always been a hero of mine since I was – well, a kid! I grew up in the North of England but it made no difference! Billy was a special kind of outlaw. For a start he was so young – and for another thing, he wasn’t a psychopath who enjoyed killing, nor a criminal who robbed for material gain. He was an outlaw most of his life, but he never wanted to be. Born into a poor Irish family of immigrants, he always wanted to go straight, to be a “new American”. But he was never allowed to. “Billy’s story is much more than a fantastic drama about a charismatic cowboy – although it is that! It’s also the story of the immigrant, and the story of the creation of the new America from the lawless, violent chaos of the mid-West and its many nations. So in the end it’s not just a story at all – it’s an American myth!” Read original story ‘Billy the Kid’ Series Set at Epix From ‘Vikings’ Creator At TheWrap

  • How to Tell if a Card With an Annual Fee Is Worth It

    Should you get a credit card with an annual fee? This guide will help you decide if it's worth it.

  • Think Millennials Took On the Most College Debt? Survey Says You’re Wrong

    College debt seems to be in the news constantly these days, and with good reason. Student debt levels have exploded, creating a burden that was largely not felt by Baby Boomers and older generations....

  • Biden’s first climate regulation is supported by industry groups and Republicans

    When former US president Barack Obama wanted to rein in climate change, he favored sticks over carrots. During his turn in the White House, Biden seems to have learned from his former boss, and has so far chosen carrots such as the $2 trillion infrastructure proposal dominated by clean energy.

  • The Amazon Kindle is on sale for just $65 for a limited time — and over 25,000 shoppers love it

    This popular Kindle device has over 25,000 five-star reviews and the deal also includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Wall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hits record high

    Wall Street's main indexes and the Dow hit a record high on Wednesday, as growth stocks bounced from a steep selloff in the previous session and a survey showed private jobs rose in April. Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.1% and 1.7%. The S&P 500 technology sector gained 0.9%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index added 1.8%.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Peloton recalls treadmills after a 6-year-old died and 29 other kids were injured

    A month after pushing back against the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s warning about its Tread+ treadmills, Peloton recalled 125,000 of the treadmills and 6,450 Tread treadmills in the United States and Canada.

  • India Covid: Opposition calls for full national lockdown

    The prime minister is resisting a nationwide lockdown due to the potential economic impact.

  • Heeding complaints, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he has resurrected a plan to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 after drawing a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee cap at a historically low level. A Democrat, Biden formally reversed himself just two weeks after his administration announced it would keep the cap at the 15,000 level set by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, an immigration hawk. In a statement, Biden said his action "erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

  • One of Melinda Gates' divorce lawyers represented Donald Trump's 2 former wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples

    Melinda Gates' divorce lawyer Robert Cohen has represented Ivana Trump, James Gandolfini, and Michael Bloomberg.

  • From Free Beer to $100 Payments, States Are Incentivizing COVID-19 Vaccination. Will It Work?

    The internet had a field day when Krispy Kreme in March offered free donuts to anyone who could prove they’d been vaccinated against COVID-19. West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds to 16- to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated.

  • Trump allies react with fury at Facebook ruling: ‘It’s a sad day for America’

    Supporters of Donald Trump have reacted with fury to the decision by the Facebook Oversight Board to uphold the decision to ban the former president from the platform. A tweet from the Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee simply read: “Pathetic.” “It’s a sad day for Facebook,” he added.

  • Peloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death

    Chief Executive Officer John Foley also apologized for the company's initial reaction to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in April, which warned consumers about the dangers of Peloton's Tread+ treadmills. "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/CPSC-and-Peloton-Announce-Recall-of-Tread-Plus-Treadmills-After-One-Child-Death-and-70-Incidents-Recall-of-Tread-Treadmills-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury.

  • Apple puts more adverts in App Store after ad-tracking ban

    After a move to limit ad tracking by other companies, Apple expands its own advertising business.

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.