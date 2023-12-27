Want a locally made beer? These are the top 8 breweries in York County, according to Yelp

Looking for a place to take your family and friends for drinks this holiday season? York County has several great breweries that offer both local beers and food.

According to Yelp, these are the top eight breweries in York County.

Collusion Tap Works: 105 S Howard St., York

Yelp rating: 4.4

Collusion Tap Works "features a modern setting complete with a seven barrel brew house, one barrel pilot system and a minimalistic style kitchen in the tasting room," according to its website. It has 24 draft lines that serve products that have all been produced in house.

Reviews say that the food was "intense" and that Collusion is "not your typical bar." One review said it has a "nice selection of beers to suit virtually any taste."

Collusion tap Works: 105 S Howard St, York

South County Brewing Company: 170 Crossway Drive, York

Yelp Rating: 3.5South County Brewing has over 30,000 square feet of space and it features a full service restaurant with three bar areas, multiple event rooms with capacity for 15- 120 people, a distillery and a full production brewery.

People say the space and ambiance are "amazing" and that the food menu "offers a variety of high quality food." One reviewer said it reminded them of "a destination brewery."

Liquid Hero Brewing Company: 50 E. N. St., York

Yelp rating: 4.6According to their website, Liquid Hero Brewery "is a small scale microbrewery devoted to bringing the flavor back to beer. What all started as a small homebrew operation out of a garage in York spiraled into our current brewery located in downtown York. We operate a 15bbl brewing system and our beer is distributed in cans and on draft across Pennsylvania."

Reviews say this brewery is small, but what they lack in size they make up for in service and flavor. Several people called it an "awesome little brewery"

"Tiny bar. Low on ambiance but the beer and service are beyond reproach," one reviewer said.

Stony Run Brewhouse: 3605 E. Market St., York

Yelp rating: 4.1

According to their site, Stony Run Brew House aims "to be a place that people can come for rest and refreshment to enjoy outstanding handcrafted beer produced in-house and locally along with inventive pub-style food in a warm and inviting atmosphere."

Reviews say the food menu is small but good. The beer menu is "fantastic" and they feature 16 beers on tap.

"The beer is well made and a few other local selections as well, including some ciders and meads," one review said.

Stony Run Brewhouseouse: 3605 E Market St, York

Hell In A Bucket Brewery: 338 S. Front St., Wrightsville

Yelp rating: 4.9

Hell In A Bucket Brewery serves "craft beer brewed on premises in a Grateful Dead environment."

Reviews say it is a "small but cozy dead head bar welcoming to all" and it is a "hidden gem."

"Their drinks as are delicious and they have quite the variety. They have some snacks to offer but you can also bring your own food in from local restaurants, which is great," one review said.

Gift Horse Brewing Co. in downtown York opened its beer garden in May 2019.

Gift Horse Brewing Company: 117 N. George St., York

Yelp rating: 4.3

Gift Horse Brewing Company is located in the heart of downtown York City's Market District. Reviews say that they have "great service, vibe, and beer" and that "the outdoor beer garden is hands down the best place to be on a Saturday night in all of York."

Wyndridge Farm: 885 South Pleasant Ave., Dallastown

Yelp rating: 3.8

Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown has a Beer Garden "that provides an alternative outdoor dining style." They offer 17 varieties of cider, 11 varieties of craft beer, four varieties of wines, and three varieties of craft soda.

Reviews say that the staff is "excellent and knowledgeable" and that the food is "really good."

"The drinks were delicious and refreshing," one review said.

AleCraft Brewery: 15 Main St. E., New Freedom

Yelp rating: 4.1

AleCraft Brewery opened "their flagship location sitting on four picturesque acres along the YCH trail in Railroad with a 7 barrel brewhouse, canning line, on site cafe and a rooftop patio," according to their site.

One reviewer said it has "fast service, nice selection of traditional and experimental beers, and good food."

"Beers are great and the food is almost as great, some interesting options on the menu," said another.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: These are the top 8 breweries in York County, PA, per Yelp reviews