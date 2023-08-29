Want long weekends? These 7 Kansas City area jobs are offering a 4-day workweek

If you find yourself wishing for a three-day weekend, you’re not alone.

From pandemic-induced fatigue to sweltering summer heat and the ever-rising cost of living, workers are craving an opportunity to rest and recharge. And according to a recent study, an overwhelming majority of them find a four-day work week an appealing solution.

Some Kansas City companies are taking note.

In 2021, local marketing firm Lillian James Creative made the permanent switch to a four-day work week. And last summer, beloved clothing and merchandise brand Charlie Hustle adopted a 32-hour work week in its Crossroads office and distribution center.

“We still use the four-day work week and it’s going great,” Lillian James CEO Aaron Fulk told The Star. “We probably won’t ever change.”

While neither Lillian James nor Charlie Hustle are currently hiring, these aren’t the only local employers offering a coveted four-day schedule.

Other workplaces where employees can enjoy three or more days off per week include a Kansas City casino, a factory floor, a dentists’ office, an animal hospital and on the road making deliveries or selling insurance.

Here are seven jobs currently hiring for four-day week positions.

Description: This full-time security officer job boasts a four-day work week every week, according to a job listing through its parent company, Caesars Entertainment. The job involves making incident reports, escorting cash boxes through the casino and overseeing the safety of guests and employees.

Location: North Kansas City, Missouri

Pay: Not stated

Description: This overnight supervisor job clocks between 36 and 44 hours per week — but does so in 12-hour overnight shifts. The job involves overseeing the production of car parts in the company’s Grandview factory from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and every other Wednesday.

Location: Grandview, Missouri

Pay: $70,000-$80,000 annual salary

Description: This delivery company contracts with package services like FedEx and is “urgently” seeking drivers. While typical full-time drivers work 5 days per week, the job listing notes that “limited four day work weeks (are) available too.” The job includes 1-2 weeks of paid training, and no prior delivery experience or special driver’s license is needed.

Location: Liberty, Missouri

Pay: $170 per day

Description: This patient-facing job features a 32-hour work week at a southern Overland Park dental office. It involves scheduling patients, filing insurance claims and coordinating benefits. The description boasts a four-day work week at an office with a “friendly and positive” culture. Some knowledge of dental software and terminology is preferred.

Location: Stilwell, Kansas

Pay: $18 - $25 per hour

Description: This on-the-road job requires traveling around Missouri during your Monday-Thursday work week. It involves building relationships and selling supplemental health insurance to farmers and small business owners. Training is provided, and no prior sales experience is required.

Location: Throughout Missouri

Pay: $75,000-$100,000 annual salary depending on commissions

Description: This full-time county government role has ten-hour shifts Monday through Thursday, and a three-day weekend every weekend. The job involves maintaining county roads with light equipment and removing snow, trash and debris as needed. A Class A CDL is preferred, but those with a Class B CDL can also apply.

Location: Kearney, Missouri

Pay: $17.84 - $19.74 per hour

Description: This role at a Northland veterinary clinic involves four-day work weeks and occasional Saturday shifts. The job requires certification as a veterinary technician, and includes assisting with surgeries, dental work, phlebotomy and other procedures on dogs, cats and “occasional exotic pets.”

Location: Leavenworth, Kansas

Pay: $20 - $24 per hour

Do you have more questions about the future of labor in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.