Want long weekends? These 8 Boise area jobs are offering a 4-day workweek with good pay

The idea of a 32-hour workweek has been gaining popularity for a while now, giving employees the opportunity to regularly enjoy a three-day weekend.

There have been some movements nationwide to make the switch, such as the recent announcement by Washington’s San Juan County that it is moving to a 32-hour workweek. In 2021, California representative Mark Takano introduced the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act to Congress, but it stalled in the House Committee on Education and Labor.

A recent study by finance company Bankrate found that 89% of Americans are in favor of a four-day workweek. Just over half of the people who support a shorter workweek even said they’d be willing to switch jobs or industries to have the option to work four days a week.

No counties in Idaho have yet made the move to a four-day workweek, but many companies around the Gem State offer the option to work just four days a week.

If you’re looking for an extra-long weekend on a regular basis, here are jobs around the Boise area that offer four-day workweeks. Some positions are still 40-hour weeks but across four days instead of five, resulting in longer workdays.

Office representative - State Farm

Salary: $20-25 per hour

Type: Full-time, Tuesday through Friday

Summary: To establish customer relationships and follow up with customers when needed. The office representative will also focus on customer service and educate customers on insurance options.

Address: 1299 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Eagle

Account representative - State Farm

Salary: $18-25 per hour

Type: Full-time, Tuesday through Friday

Summary: The account representative will respond to customer inquiries via email and phone, troubleshoot claims from customers, and deal with billing and other charges to accounts.

Address: 1299 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Eagle

Pest control technician - Saela

Salary: $20-25 per hour

Type: Full-time, four days a week on a flexible schedule

Summary: The technician will treat 10-12 homes daily with various pest control treatments, techniques and inspections.

Address: 16099 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 1, Nampa

Entry-level dental technician in-training - Boise Prosthodontics

Salary: $18.97-22.85 per hour

Type: Full-time, 10-hour shifts four days a week

Summary: The technician will work with dental laboratory specialists to produce life-like dental restorations and gain on-the-job experience in dental technology.

Address: 1803 S. Topaz Way, Meridian

Animal control officer - Idaho Humane Society

Salary: $18 per hour

Type: Full-time, 10-hour shifts four days a week

Summary: Most of the shift is spent working in the field, responding to calls, and handling animals. Accurate record-keeping is also expected, particularly regarding animal abuse and bite cases.

Address: 1300 S. Bird St., Boise

Food safety quality inspector - Food Safety Net Services

Salary: $18 per hour

Type: Full-time, Tuesday through Friday

Summary: The inspector will perform product evaluations on a variety of different foods to test that they pass testing standards and will confirm that clients are performing the necessary safety procedures.

Address: 351 N. Mitchell St., Boise

Amazon delivery driver - Custom Services

Salary: $17.25 - $21.50 per hour plus a $300 sign-on bonus

Type: Part-time or full-time

Summary: The delivery driver will work 3-4 days a week for 9-10 hours daily, driving a delivery van to drop off Amazon packages to customers around the Treasure Valley. Carrying boxes up to 50 pounds is likely.

Address: 6752 Business Way, Boise

Lawn Maintenance Crew Leader - Cutting Edge

Salary: Starting at $19 per hour

Type: Full-time, 10-hour shift four days a week

Summary: The crew leader will mow, edge, trim and blow off grass pads, train and guide crew members, be able to spot and treat plant diseases or insect growth, and deal with paperwork. Cutting Edge also offers snow removal during the winter months.

Address: Based in Nampa