Want to mail holiday cards, presents from Christmas, Florida? Here’s when to send them

Each year, Floridians from all over travel to the post office in Christmas, Florida to have their holiday mail stamped with reindeer, Santa Clauses and Christmas trees at a season-appropriate location.

If you don't know, the town of Christmas has around 1,600 residents and is situated in the greater Orlando-Kissimmee metropolitan area, about halfway between downtown Orlando and Kennedy Space Center.

The town is, of course, known for holiday cheer. Even the streets are named festive things, like Comet Street and Blitzen Avenue.

Here's when the last day to send your Christmas cards from the famous post office is.

When is the last day to ship USPS before Christmas?

The Christmas post office is decorated with holiday decorations.

If you're sending priority mail, you can actually wait until the week of Christmas to ship any packages out and have them arrive in time for the holiday.

The latest date you can possibly send a package to arrive on Christmas is Dec. 21, which only applies if you purchase Priority Mail Express shipping and are sending your mail within the contiguous United States.

Here are important holiday shipping dates listed on the USPS website:

USPS Ground Advantage 5-day shipping, send by Dec. 16 4-day shipping, send by Dec. 18 3-day shipping, send by Dec. 19 2-day shipping, send by Dec. 20

Priority Mail 3-day shipping, send by Dec. 20 2-day shipping, send by Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express 2-day shipping, send by Dec. 20 1-day shipping, send by Dec. 21



This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Christmas, Florida, shipping: What’s deadline for USPS to make Dec. 25?