'I want to be Miss Ohio': Little Miss Blueberry has made several goals for her future

Pageants have winners and losers. Every August, Lexington Blueberry Festival crowns its Miss Blueberry.

Meet your neighbor, Alexa Shepherd, a 6-year-old first-grader in Richland County.

"I like being royalty," Shepherd said. "I've only lost once."

Alexa Shepherd, 6, hopes to one day be Miss Ohio.

It's a winning trend she hopes continues.

"She's won (every year) since 2018, but she was first runner-up Little Miss Blueberry when she lost in 2022," her mother, Kristi Fagg, said.

The 2020 pageant was canceled due to COVID-19, so Alexa retained the title she won in 2019.

'I want to be Miss Ohio'

Royalty has its privileges.

"I love that it's challenging and it takes practice," Alexa said. "I like being Little Miss Blueberry because it’s fun. I have done parades and pancakes with Santa."

Her ambitions expand beyond Richland County.

"I want to be Miss Ohio," said Alexa. "I want to be a helper. I want to help with the blueberry pageants."

Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, gave Alexa her tiara, which is now her favorite accessory.

"When she took her crown off, she took it off and put it on Alexa’s head," the girl's mother said. "It was a bittersweet moment."

Alexa Shepherd, 6, who is the current Miss Blueberry representing the festival in Lexington, says, "I like being royalty."

'I want to be a doctor'

Alexa has advice for future Miss Blueberry contestants.

"You have to try your best," she said.

According to Lexington Blueberry Festival’s website, lexblueberryfest.com, Alexa can compete in Miss Blueberry through her mid-teenage years.

The pageant's age categories are:

Baby Miss Blueberry: ages 1-2

Wee Miss Blueberry: ages 3-4

Little Miss Blueberry: ages 5-6

Jr. Miss Blueberry: ages 7-9

Miss Blueberry: ages 10-12

Miss Teen Blueberry: ages 13-16

Schooling is important to all future doctors as well as each Little Miss Blueberry.

"My favorite subject is "specials,'" Alexa said. "There's gym, music, art, library, STEM and guidance."

Alexa's ambition isn't limited to pageants.

"I want to be a doctor."

Readers can suggest future 'Meet Your Neighbor' profiles to Correspondent Joe Di Lullo at muckrack.com/dilulloj or jp.dilullo0926@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Little Miss Blueberry Alexa Shepherd wants to be Miss Ohio someday