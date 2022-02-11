Want a more ergonomic desk setup? These 15 things will upgrade your home office

15 things you need for a more ergonomic workspace at home

If your once-temporary work-from-home stint is turning into a more permanent situation, it’s time to stop working at your kitchen table—or, even worse, from the couch—and set up a proper home office. A comfortable and ergonomic desk setup is key for productivity and well-being.

A proper ergonomic workspace will help to keep your body in a natural, unstrained position, which can help reduce aches and pains at the end of the workday. Luckily, there are a number of products that can improve the mechanics of your at-home workstation, from the best ergonomic desk chair for better posture to an ergonomic keyboard that won't hurt your wrists.

1. Herman Miller Aeron Chair

The Herman Miller Aeron is the best ergonomic office chair we've tested.

One of the most important purchases you can make for your home office, especially if you sit for long stretches of time, is a high-quality desk chair. We’ve tested many of the best office chairs and the one that stands out the most is the iconic Aeron Chair from Herman Miller.

It’s a big purchase, but this chair is built to keep you comfortable for long periods of time, featuring breathable fabric, lumbar support and fully adjustable arms. The chair comes in three sizes to suit different body types, and it’s backed by a whopping 12-year warranty.

Get the Aeron Chair from Herman Miller for $1,695

2. Autonomous Standing Desk

We love the high-tech and sleek design of the SmartDesk Core.

With the right accessories, you can build an ergonomic workstation at almost any table, but the task is a lot easier with a height-adjustable desk. The Autonomous SmartDesk Core is one of the most popular height-adjustable work surfaces, as it comes with four programmable settings, smooth height transitions and a range of customizable desktops, from basic wood to a bold and colorful abstract print. Our experts dubbed it the best value standing desk you can buy, coming in at half the price of many similar models.

Get the Autonomous SmartDesk Core from Autonomous for $499

3. Ergonomic Split Keyboard

Finally—an ergonomic keyboard that will prevent wrist pain.

A common struggle when setting up a workspace is finding a keyboard that doesn't bother your wrists. As a writer with mild tendonitis. I’ve tried several, including more expensive options, and to date, my favorite is the budget-friendly Perixx Periboard-512. It comes in both wired and wireless configurations, and it has an elevated split keyboard that allows your arms to rest in a more natural position. It even has seven multi-media keys that let you adjust the volume or put your computer to sleep. While the brand recommends it for use with PCs, I use it with my Mac computer with no issues.

Get the Perixx Periboard-512 Ergonomic Split Keyboard from Amazon for $44.99

4. Adjustable Laptop Stand

A laptop stand like this one will bring your device to the perfect height.

If you typically work on a laptop, you’ll want a stand to elevate the screen when you’re sitting at your desk. The Rain Design iLevel2 is a top choice on Amazon thanks to its adjustable design—you can easily change the height and angle of your laptop using the slider on the front of the stand. It’s made from anodized aluminum to match seamlessly with Apple laptops, but it also fits most other notebooks, as well.

Get the Rain Design iLevel2 Adjustable Height Laptop Stand from Amazon for $58.90

5. ErgoFoam Adjustable Footrest

Your whole body can benefit from a footrest under your desk.

While sitting at your desk, your feet should be able to rest flat on the floor—if they don’t, you’d likely benefit from a footrest like this one. The ErgoFoam Adjustable Footrest is made from a durable foam material and covered in soft velvet, and it has a detachable base that allows you to adjust the height to fit your workspace. Plus, you can also flip it over to use it as a rocker or use it as a knee support while you’re laying on the couch or in bed.

Get the ErgoFoam Adjustable Footrest from Amazon for $37.96

6. Autonomous ErgoChair Pro

You can get an ergonomic office chair for under $500 with the Autonomous ErgoChair.

If a $1,700 office chair isn’t in the budget, the ErgoChair Pro is another top-performing office chair that’s a bit more affordable. It comes in six colors and sports a more modern design, and it offers a variety of features that are usually reserved for more expensive desk chairs. The ErgoChair Pro allows you to adjust its height, armrests, headrest, backrest and seat tilt, and it has a smooth recline function with several lockable positions.

Get the ErgoChair Pro from Autonomous for $499

7. Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse

The Logitech vertical mouse looks bizarre but it's very comfortable.

Another game-changer for any home office is a vertical mouse like this one from Logitech. The unique design keeps your wrist rotated outward, putting less strain on your forearm over the course of the workday, especially if you’re clicking around a lot. This particular mouse is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, and the wireless design connects via a USB receiver or Bluetooth. It stays charged for up to four months at a time, and you can pair it with up to three different computers.

Get the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse from Amazon for $94.95

8. Purple Double Seat Cushion

Mattress brand Purple also makes an amazing seat cushion.

If you work from an old, uncomfortable desk chair, you can make it much more welcoming with the Purple Double Seat Cushion. Made from a double layer of the sleep brand’s signature Purple Grid, this pillow cradles your tailbone and cushions the rest of your seat for no-pressure support. Plus, the air channels in the pillow keep you cool even on hot summer days. The cushion comes with a plain gray cover with a no-slip bottom, and it's machine-washable for easy maintenance.

Get the Double Seat Cushion from Purple for $119

9. AmazonBasics Monitor Stand

This monitor stand will lift your screen to the proper height.

For proper ergonomics, your computer monitor should be directly in front of your face—you shouldn’t have to tilt your neck up or down to look at it. To ensure your screen is always at the correct height, you might want to invest in a monitor stand like this one, which has an arm that extends and retracts, tilts and rotates. It’s VESA-compatible, making it easy to attach to most monitors, and it clamps to the back of your desk for easy installation.

Get the AmazonBasics Single Monitor Stand from Amazon for $114.78

10. DMI Lumbar Support Pillow

This lumbar pillow is available in five muted colors.

If you tend to slouch at your desk, this inexpensive back cushion will help provide lumbar support and encourage better posture. The orthopedic cushion is made from durable foam and wrapped in a machine-washable cover, and it features elastic straps that hold it in place on your chair. It even includes a wooden insert that you can put in the back of the cover for increased support.

Get the DMI Lumbar Support Pillow from Amazon for $15.59

11. Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest

Pop this in front of your regular keyboard to keep your wrists cushioned.

Another option for wrist support is a rest like this one from Razer. It’s made from cushioned memory foam wrapped in a leatherette material, and its ergonomic design reduces pressure on your wrists as you type. The rest comes in several sizes to match all types of keyboards, including full-size, mini and tenkeyless, and it has rubber feet that keep it in place as you work.

Get the Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest for Full-Sized Keyboards from Amazon for $34.99

12. Wireless Office Headset

A hands-free headset is a must for anyone who spends hours on calls.

If you spend a lot of time talking on the phone during the day, it’s worth investing in a good headset—after all, holding the phone up to your ear can get really tiring. This headset from Leitner is designed to take strain off your arm, allowing you to talk and listen to calls while leaving your hands free. It has an ultra-flexible headband and a noise-cancelling microphone, and it works with the majority of desk phones and PCs. You can get up to eight hours of talk time per charge, and you can even move up to 350 feet away from the charging base while on a call.

Get the Leitner LH270 Wireless Office Headset with Microphone from Amazon for $199

13. Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat

Your feet and legs will thank you for a cushioned floor mat.

For those with standing desks, this anti-fatigue floor mat allows you to stand comfortably for longer periods of time. It’s made from a thick layer of high-density foam that reduces discomfort on your feet and legs while standing for an extended period, and it has a non-slip bottom that keeps it in place. The material is stain-resistant and comes in a wide range of colors along with three sizes.

Get the ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat for $41.95

14. Dell 4K Computer Monitor

Upgrade your screen setup with a large, 4K Dell monitor.

You won’t have to squint to read the words on your computer screen with this computer monitor from Dell, which performed extremely well when we tested the best 4K monitors. The 27-inch screen delivers 4K ultra-high definition resolution for crystal clear images, and it offers dual HDMI ports, built-in dual 3W speakers and even ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. Plus, it’s much cheaper than other 4K monitors but is still great quality.

Get the Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Ultra-Thin Bezel Monitor from Amazon for $404.99

15. Adjustable Desk Lamp

Keep your space well-lit with this swing-arm desk lamp from Amazon.

Lighting is an often-overlooked aspect of an ergonomic workspace, but it’s important to reduce eye strain, especially if you often work into the evening. This Globe Electric lamp is a great budget-friendly option for your desk thanks to its adjustable arm and lamphead, which allow you to find the perfect angle to light up your work surface. Available in four colors, including black, white, mint green and blush pink, it has a sleek modern design that will look right at home on your desk.

Get the Globe Electric Swing-Arm Desk Lamp from Amazon for $19.99

