Want to move outside the US? Here are some countries to relocate to — and some to avoid

Though millions of people come to the U.S. from other countries each year, data show that more American citizens are choosing to move abroad.

According to the U.S. State Department, an estimated 9 million U.S. citizens live outside of the country.

Moving to a new country can be a great way to experience foreign cultures and connect with new people, but there are some places that are easier to relocate to than others for American expats.

If you’re considering moving to another country from North Carolina or another U.S. state, here are some early steps you can take, and some destinations to consider when choosing your next home.

What to do to prepare to move abroad

Here are some things you can do before moving to another country, according to U-Haul:

Research your destination: Investigate factors such as cost of living, job opportunities and cultural differences.

Obtain or update your passport: Securing a passport can take up to 11 weeks, so it should be one of the first steps in your process.

Apply for a visa: Research and apply for the visa that will be required for moving overseas.

Prepare financially: Create a budget and research the exchange rate between the U.S. Dollar and the currency of your destination.

Arrange your move overseas: Consider hiring an international moving company that can ship your belongings.

Become familiar with culture and customs: Research social norms and learn a few key phrases or words in the native language of your new country.

Easiest countries to move to from the U.S.

Some countries are easier to immigrate to than others, depending on which types of visas they accept, job opportunities and quality of life.

Here are a few of the easiest countries to immigrate to as an American expat, according to Deseret News:

Mexico: Mexico borders the U.S., and the cost of living is much lower than most U.S. cities. Newcomers can expect to pay between $400 and $1,000 for rent.

Spain: The process to acquire a long-term visa to living in Spain is relatively easy, and it boasts lower cost of living than the U.S. Spain also has cheap and quick flights across Europe.

Portugal: Similar to Spain, Portugal has a low cost of living, is close to the rest of Europe. Its Digital Nomad Visa also offers opportunities for remote workers who make at least $3,192 per month to live there.

Singapore: Singapore is known for its reputation as being a safe place to live, and has a sizable population of English speaking residents.

Thailand: Thailand also boasts a large population of expats and low cost of living. The country is also known for its range of spicy cuisines.

According to Yahoo Finance, other affordable countries for American expats include Uruguay, Malta, France, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama.

Countries for American expats to avoid

The State Department regularly issues advisories warning Americans not to travel in countries where there are high levels of crime, health hazards and civil unrest. The following countries have been assigned the highest warning levels:

Burma (Myanmar)

Afghanistan

Belarus

Iran

Yemen

Lebanon

Iraq

Russia

South Sudan

Somalia

Mali

Central African Republic

Burkina Faso

Haiti

North Korea

Venezuela

Syria

Libya

Ukraine

Sudan

Look up visa information

Not all countries require visas for American expats, but many do.

You can use the State Department’s Learn About Your Destination search tool to find entry, exit and visa requirements for the country you plan to move to. To use the tool, just enter the name of country where you plan to relocate.

The tool will also display information on embassies and consulates, safety and security, local laws, health care and transportation.