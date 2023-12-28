Want to get outside more in 2024? Here are 21 New Year's Day hikes at Wisconsin state parks.

The gym is bound to be sweaty and crowded come Jan. 1. Why not get out for some fresh air instead?

First Day Hikes — now a tradition at Wisconsin state parks and trails — are back for 2024, encouraging people to get outside during the winter and make use of the state's natural resources all year. Dress for the weather and enjoy bluffs, prairies, pine forests — and likely a cup of hot cocoa and a campfire afterward, too.

Whether you want to hit a park close to home or try one farther away, here are your options for 2024 First Day Hikes.

Buckhorn State Park, Necedah: Meet at the Barrens Nature Trail at 1 p.m. for a 1.5-mile hike. Hot chocolate and treats will be provided, and an all-terrain wheelchair will be available. A 2024 park vehicle admission sticker is required.

Copper Falls State Park, Mellen: Meet at the Loon Lake parking lot at 1 p.m. for a 1.5-mile guided hike. Prepare for uneven trail surfaces, and enjoy hot chocolate, cider and cookies after the hike.

Council Grounds State Park, Merrill: Take a self-guided hike on a 1-mile, relatively flat loop between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A warming fire will be available. A state park vehicle admission sticker is required on all vehicles, and the 2024 sticker will be available at the gate.

Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo: Enjoy a guided, 2-mile hike from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear boots in case of mud. Meet at the Steinke Basin Parking Lot on Highway DL.

Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville: Take a guided hike on the 1.25-mile Lake View Trail at 11 a.m. Meet at the Cox Hollow Lake Parking Area. A state park vehicle admission sticker is required on all vehicles.

Harrington Beach State Park, Belgium: This 5-mile walk will start at the Pucketts Pond Parking Lot at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be offered at the Ansay Welcome Center from noon to 2 p.m., and park admission is required for all vehicles.

Havenwoods State Forest, Milwaukee: Take a guided hike through the state's only urban forest from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dress for the weather, including boots in case there's mud.

Interstate State Park, St. Croix Falls: Enjoy a 1-mile guided hike between 1 and 3 p.m. The trail has some slopes, so hiking shoes or boots are recommended. Leashed dogs are welcome, refreshments will be available in the Ice Age Interpretive Center Classroom and a warming fire will be set up outside. State park entry stickers are available for purchase at the office.

Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit, Eagle: Walk through the pines on the Scuppernong Hiking Trails on a self-guided 2.3, 4.1 or 4.9-mile loop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the warming shelter for free activities and crafts for kids and to spend time around the campfire. A state park vehicle admission sticker is required on all vehicles, and the 2024 sticker will be available at the gate.

MacKenzie Center, Poynette: Explore forests and prairies on the first day of the year with a hike along the south trails at 1 p.m. Meet naturalists at the South Trails Parking Lot, and bring your own hiking gear.

Newport State Park, Ellison Bay: Volunteers from the Newport Wilderness Society will lead a 1.2-mile hike on the Fern Trail Loop from 1 to 2 p.m. Meet at Parking Lot 3. Free hot chocolate and snacks, as well as a fire, will be provided. An accessible track chair is available; contact park manager Brian Grube at Brian.Grube@wisconsin.gov to reserve.

Peninsula State Park, Fish Creek: Meet at the White Cedar Nature Center at 10 a.m. for a 1.5-mile, 45-minute guided hike over mostly level terrain. An all-terrain wheelchair will be available. Free hot chocolate and snacks will be available at the nature center to enjoy around a fire.

Perrot State Park, Trempealeau: Meet at the park's nature center at 9:30 a.m. for a 1.5-mile guided hike on a narrow, relatively flat trail. Warm clothes and traction devices or poles are suggested if it has recently snowed or rained. Warm up around a fire at the nature center before or after the hike.

Kettle Moraine State Forest - Pike Lake Unit, Hartford: Ice Age Trail Alliance volunteers will lead three hikes — a half-mile accessible path, a 1-mile walk or a 2-mile hike — from noon to 2 p.m. Meet at the Amphitheater, where a fire will be provided when hikers return. A GRIT Freedom Chair may be available, depending on the snow.

Point Beach State Forest, Two Rivers: Kick off the new year with a 0.75-mile self-guided hike on the Swales Nature Trail between 1 and 3 p.m. There will be free hot chocolate and a warming fire in the lodge, and an all-terrain wheelchair will be available. Leashed dogs are welcome on the trail but not allowed in buildings.

Red Cedar State Trail, Menomonie: Enjoy a self-guided wildlife and history hike on the Junction Trail between noon and 2 p.m. Meet at the Menomonie Depot Visitor Center parking lot at 912 Brickyard Road. The trail is a flat, linear former railroad bed. The Visitor Center will be open with restrooms inside.

Rib Mountain State Park, Wausau: Take a self-guided hike anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or meet at the park office to join a guided hike from 12 to 1:15 p.m. that will focus on winter ecology. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available in the office.

Richard Bong State Recreation Area, Kansasville: Take a 1.8-mile guided hike from 1 to 3 p.m. over a relatively flat area with some steeper sections that can be muddy when wet. Meet at Shelter 1, where there will be a campfire with hot beverages and s'mores for sale.

Roche-A-Cri State Park, Friendship: Meet at the Winter Lot on Czech Avenue at 1 p.m. for a 1.5-mile guided hike through the prairie and across the creek to the petroglyphs. Hot chocolate and treats will be provided, and a 2024 park vehicle admission sticker is required. If you register at the parking lot, your sticker will be mailed to you.

Straight Lake State Park, Luck: Join a park ranger for a 1-mile hike along the Rainbow Lake Trail. Meet at the day-use/picnic area parking lot at 1 p.m. Leashed dogs are welcome on the hike, and state park entry stickers will be available for purchase at the parking lot. A warming fire will also be provided.

Whitefish Dunes State Park, Sturgeon Bay: Come for a guided hike at 10 a.m. or take one at your own pace anytime throughout the day. The picnic shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to noon, offering refreshments and a fire.

More information: Some properties do require a state park admission sticker. Annual stickers for Wisconsin memberships are $28 and can be purchased at yourpassnow.com/ParkPass/wi. If you're in need of a daily admission pass, check whether your local library offers them for free.

Some guided hikes don't allow pets, and these events may be canceled due to bad weather. Call the park office with questions.

Madeline Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin. Contact her at (920) 996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com.

