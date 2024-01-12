Want to own part of Michigan State’s old Farm Lane bridge? Pieces are for sale

EAST LANSING — The Michigan State University Surplus Store is offering pieces of the Farm Lane bridge railing — sections of metal tubing that lined the bridge across the Red Cedar River — for $150 each on its website.

"I personally have no idea of what people could do with them," Surplus Store sales manager James Ives said, "but the sky's the limit with what people can come up with."

Buyers have already shown interest in the tubes, which are pieces of the bridge that has been slowly deconstructed since summer 2023.

Pieces of MSU infrastructure are highly sought after. Ives said he's sold bricks, wooden trim and doors. Some people repurpose the items, but others display the items as pieces of history.

Ives said there's "beauty" in the items some people might not see. But for those who do, there's a lot of enjoyment in finding specialized pieces they can't get anywhere else.

"You're collecting something you find interesting," he said.

The goal of the store is reduce the amount of material being sent to landfills by providing a way to recycle or reuse things. Not all items from the university are sold, only those that have quality and value, Ives said.

"We look to see if someone can use it, if there's value in it," he said.

Ives said the most items the surplus store sells are furniture or computers; and when it's available, athletic memorabilia is highly sought after.

If an item can't be reused or resold, it's recycled through the MSU Recycling Center where items are sorted and shipped to regional manufacturers. The store's website said it was able to reduce the amount of waste on campus, and divert 13 million pounds of material that otherwise would have gone to a landfill.

The MSU Surplus Store is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Friday, but online ordering is available 24/7.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU Surplus Store selling railing from Farm Lane bridge over Red Cedar River