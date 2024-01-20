Want to own a piece of West Sacramento history? Iconic Club Pheasant building is for sale

Want to own a piece of West Sacramento history?

The building that once housed popular Italian restaurant Club Pheasant is up for sale for $3.2 million.

The city’s Economic Development and Housing Department is requesting proposals for the redevelopment of the property at 2525 Jefferson Blvd., according to a Friday news release from the city.

The city, which is partnering with Turton Commercial Real Estate, is marketing the land to developers and restaurant operators with “the goal of revitalizing the property to include community amenities and food-related uses.”

They’re also looking for buyers who will “preserve the legacy of the location as a West Sacramento landmark.”

According to the Turton listing, the Club Pheasant property on the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard occupies a key spot in front of Southport Town Center, which attracts an estimated 2.7 million consumer visits annually.

The 2.15-acre lot includes 9,187 square feet of interior space plus 1,100 square feet of patio space.

It’s suitable for uses ranging from retail and restaurants to entertainment. Commercial zoning allows for upper-story residential space, the listing says.

What happened Club Pheasant restaurant in West Sacramento?

Founded by Luisa and George Palamidessi, Club Pheasant was known for its friendly ambiance and homemade Italian dishes crafted with fresh ingredients.

Club Pheasant was a part of the West Sacramento community for 85 years before closing in 2022.

That’s when the Palamidessi family sold Club Pheasant to local development firm Ridge Capital.

Developers had plans to demolish the building, but the city stepped in and bought it, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.

“The West Sacramento City Council spent $3.4 million to preserve Club Pheasant’s spirit,” The Bee reported in October.

Anyone interested in the Club Pheasant property must submit proposals by March 29, 2024, according to the release.

More information on the property can be found on the Turnton website.

