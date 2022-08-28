‘We want peace’: Family remembers young mother killed in unsolved triple murder 5 years ago

A family is honoring the memory of Ariyan Johnson, a Jacksonville mother who was killed in a triple murder five years ago.

“All we get is a wake-up every day, and time is going further and further and she’s gone. And there’s nothing we can do about that,” Ashley Milton, Johnson’s aunt, said.

For her, the pain of losing her niece will never go away. Johnson would’ve been 24 years old on Saturday.

Her life was cut short in December 2017 after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says she and Quasean Trotter were found shot dead at their home on India Avenue.

Police say their 11-month-old daughter, Arielle, died of smoke inhalation after someone set the Christmas tree on fire.

“It’s nothing you can ever get over, especially not knowing what happened to them,” Milton said.

Nationally, police solve about 52% of murders. According to the data JSO shares on its transparency website, JSO’s murder solve rate has hovered around 50% since 2017.

Milton has this message for those responsible:

“We just want someone to say something. Call JSO, and say whatever you know. The way they passed away, someone has to know. Someone has a heart, someone has to care and someone wants to say something,” she said. “Please, we just want justice. That’s all, we want peace.”

Milton says she checks with JSO regularly. She’s told the investigation is ongoing.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.