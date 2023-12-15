Want to take pictures with Santa? Here are options around Boise, including some for free
For decades, it’s been a Christmas tradition for children across the globe to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.
Visiting Santa is a fun experience for both the child and parents. But, lately, the tradition has become more expensive as fees to visit Santa are going up. The Boise Towne Square Mall is one of those locations, with its Santa experience costing between $40 and $50, depending on the photo package you get.
Here are some options to visit Santa around the Treasure Valley, along with whether the visit is free or requires a fee and registration:
Boise
Availability: Until Dec. 24
Registration: Walk-up available, registration is encouraged
Price: $40-50 depending on the package
Availability: Until Dec. 24
Registration: Advanced registration required
Price: Free 4x6 photo, picture bundle available for $20
Availability: Until Dec. 31, Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Registration: Not required
Price: Free with purchase of the Winter Garden aGlow, which is free for kids under 4, $14 for kids aged 4-12 and Botanical Garden members, and $18 for nonmembers.
Zoo Boise Breakfast with Santa
Availability: Dec. 16 and 17
Registration: Required
Price: Free for ages 2 and under, $20 for ages 3-11 and $35 for 12 and older. Also includes entry to the zoo following breakfast for no additional cost.
Eagle
Availability: Every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Registration: Not required
Price: Free
Meridian
Availability: Until Dec. 24
Registration: Required
Price: $25-50 depending on the photo package
Pet Photos with Santa (The Village at Meridian)
Availability: Dec. 18 from 4 - 8 p.m.
Registration: Required
Price: $25-50 depending on the photo package