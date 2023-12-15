Want to take pictures with Santa? Here are options around Boise, including some for free

For decades, it’s been a Christmas tradition for children across the globe to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Visiting Santa is a fun experience for both the child and parents. But, lately, the tradition has become more expensive as fees to visit Santa are going up. The Boise Towne Square Mall is one of those locations, with its Santa experience costing between $40 and $50, depending on the photo package you get.

Here are some options to visit Santa around the Treasure Valley, along with whether the visit is free or requires a fee and registration:

Boise

Boise Towne Square Mall

Availability: Until Dec. 24

Registration: Walk-up available, registration is encouraged

Price: $40-50 depending on the package

Cabela’s

Availability: Until Dec. 24

Registration: Advanced registration required

Price: Free 4x6 photo, picture bundle available for $20

Idaho Botanical Gardens

Availability: Until Dec. 31, Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Registration: Not required

Price: Free with purchase of the Winter Garden aGlow, which is free for kids under 4, $14 for kids aged 4-12 and Botanical Garden members, and $18 for nonmembers.

Zoo Boise Breakfast with Santa

Availability: Dec. 16 and 17

Registration: Required

Price: Free for ages 2 and under, $20 for ages 3-11 and $35 for 12 and older. Also includes entry to the zoo following breakfast for no additional cost.

Eagle

Gateway Parks

Availability: Every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration: Not required

Price: Free

Meridian

The Village at Meridian

Availability: Until Dec. 24

Registration: Required

Price: $25-50 depending on the photo package

Pet Photos with Santa (The Village at Meridian)

Availability: Dec. 18 from 4 - 8 p.m.

Registration: Required

Price: $25-50 depending on the photo package