‘I want to play with him’: George Floyd’s daughter Gianna gives victim impact statement ahead of Derek Chauvin sentencing

(Independent)

George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, told a courtroom on Friday of how she has missed spending time with her father in the more than a year that has passed since his murder.

Delivering a family impact statement ahead of the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering Gianna’s father, the 7-year-old described how she missed her dad’s presence in her life.

“I wanna play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride,” she said.

“We used to have dinner every single night before we went to bed. My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth,” the 7-year-old said.

Gianna said she knew that “mean people” had done something to her father.

If she could speak to him again, she said she would say: “I miss you and I love you.”

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April, nearly a year after Mr Floyd’s death.

Mr Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, ignoring his pleas for air, during an arrest over the alleged use of a counterfeit $20 note.

Legal experts have predicted that Chauvin could face decades in prison for the crime.

More to come...

Read More

Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death

George Floyd's family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

‘Just shoot them’: Trump wanted military to ‘crack skulls’ of George Floyd protesters, book claims