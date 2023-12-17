Want to be a poll worker for the Presidential Primary Election? Here’s how

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego says poll workers are needed for for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

Those who are bilingual in any one of 10 specific languages are in great need, though speaking multiple languages is not required.

According to federal law, the Registrar’s Office is required to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Additionally, state and county requirements show a need for Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali, as well as Persian (Farsi and Dari) speakers at select vote centers across the region.

“Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can receive a daily stipend while serving their community,” stated the county in a recent news release. “Under the Voter’s Choice Act, vote centers replace traditional polling places.”

Vote centers are open throughout the county for an extended period before Election Day, which means poll workers are needed to staff vote centers for up to 11 days in the two weeks before Election Day.

How much do poll workers get paid?

Poll workers even get paid. The county says poll workers will receive a stipend ranging from $135 to $160 for each day of service at a vote center between Feb. 24 and March 4. The amount of money depends on the assignment given to each worker.

Then on the Election Day — March 5 — the county says poll workers will receive a stipend ranging from $220 to $270 due to the extended hours.

There’s good news for those who are bilingual — an additional $5 will be given for each day of service at the vote center with an increase to $10 on Election Day.

What do poll workers do?

Poll workers can have a variety of responsibilities during their shift. According to the county, this includes:

Providing excellent customer service.

Understand concepts, election procedures and equipment to accurately assist voters.

Submitting stipend paperwork.

Attending a two-day, paid poll worker training ($95 daily stipend).

Answering voter questions.

Work as a collective team to perform other duties as assigned to ensure all voters and visitors have a positive voting experience.

Handle and resolve difficult situations in a positive manner using good judgement and accuracy

Assist in the set-up, close and clean-up of the vote center prior to and on Election Day.

How to become a poll worker

For those interested in becoming a poll worker in San Diego County, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the country.

“The Registrar is seeking people who are team players, exhibit strong leadership and customer service skills, and display flexibility, patience and the highest level of integrity at all times,” the county explained. “Poll workers must represent the Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner.”

Applications can be found at sdvote.com. All you have to do is click the RD “APPLY NOW” tab at the top of the website.

More information about the role, along with its procedures can also be found on sdvote.com.

