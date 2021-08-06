I Want This Portable PlayStation 2

Zack Zwiezen
·2 min read

The PlayStation 2 is a great console, but does have one annoying flaw: It’s not portable. So one YouTuber, GingerOfOz, decided to fix this glaring design deficit and in the process created a sweet-looking handheld console he named the PS2 Eclipse.

Yesterday, Ginger uploaded a video showcasing all the work that went into making a portable PS2. As he points out numerous times, he’s far from the first person to “portablize” a PS2. In fact, some of the ideas used to make the Eclipse come straight from folks like GmanModz.

Read more

For example, to build the smallest portable possible, Ginger needed to cut up the PS2 motherboard so it could fit in a smaller, 3D-printed case. And back in 2017, GmanModz figured out the best way to dice up a PS2 motherboard without breaking it.

Using this smaller motherboard and some extra custom parts connected to it, Ginger was able to hook it all up inside a surprisingly clean-looking handheld package. The PS2 Eclipse almost looks like a nicely made knock-off of an official product I’d buy from Sony. (Also Sony: Make a portable PS2 please.)

Because it contains real PS2 hardware, the Eclipse isn’t emulating games. As a result, games run at full speed like they would on a real PS2 console. (That said, some games don’t work with this particular setup due to an issue with the controller parts inside the unit.)

Read More: What Is Your Favorite Portable Gaming Console?

The only major downside of this homebrew console is its use of USB for loading games. To keep the console small, Ginger, like most other console modders, decided to go with solid-state USB storage instead of keeping the PS2’s typical DVD drive. An optical drive would’ve consumed a lot of space and battery power, resulting in a bulky, battery-guzzling monster. But relying on USB brings issues too, as the PS2 only supports the slow, outdated USB 1.1. standard. So some games, like Grand Theft Auto III, take nearly a minute to load, and cutscenes can get choppy.

For those wondering, the Eclipse can run for about two and a half hours on a single charge. Not incredible, but not bad for something put together by a person at home using hacked-together old parts and homebrew technology.

Sadly, you can’t buy this thing, as Ginger decided to stop taking on portable commissions after the process started leaving him tired and exhausted. It’s not surprising to hear he wants a break, as he’s made exactly 50 different portable console mods over the last two years. But if you want to try to make one yourself, Ginger provides various links to just the information you’d need. Good luck.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Busio’s move to Italy is the latest in line with MLS homegrowns taking next step

    Busio gets his shot on Italian stage

  • Unemployment benefits for 4.2 million gig workers to run out next month

    About 4.2 million gig workers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will lose their benefits after September 6, according to analysis from the Century Foundation. Gig workers are typically considered self-employed and don't usually qualify for traditional unemployment aid. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Cordova leads Mexico to soccer bronze in 3-1 win over Japan

    Sebastian Córdova opened the scoring and added two assists to lead Mexico to a 3-1 victory over host Japan in the bronze medal match in Olympic men’s soccer on Friday. It is only the second time Mexico has won an Olympic soccer medal, adding to the gold from the 2012 London Games. The opener came after Japan midfielder Wataru Endo fouled Ernesto Vega to concede a penalty that Córdova converted in the 13th minute.

  • Aaliyah's Estate Shares Statement on Protecting Her Legacy: 'For 20 Years We Have Battled'

    The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton issued the statement Wednesday, shortly after Blackground Records hinted at the release of Aaliyah's music on streaming services.

  • Asian American families face food shortage over fears of violence upon going out, Census suggests

    Thirty-seven percent of Asian American households reported not having enough to eat amid the COVID-19 pandemic because they were “afraid” or “did not want” to go out to buy food, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Key details: The figure comes from the agency’s Household Pulse Survey (HPS), which studies how the coronavirus is impacting U.S. households from a social and economic perspective. Since April 2020, all race groups reported being more likely to experience food insufficiency due to COVID-19.

  • So what's the safest mask to wear? Doctor weighs in

    At this point it's likely you've tried them all, cloth masks, surgical masks, KN95 masks, N95 masks, and a mix of some of those together. Masks with replaceable filters have gained in popularity too. But which one is the best and which one provides you the most protection?

  • Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

    Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably.

  • Pushing the EV envelope: The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

    The new electric vehicle from Hyundai is a compact SUV with stunning looks, plenty of interior space and seriously fast charging tech.

  • 'All of them': Tennessee health chief says children's hospitals will fill up as delta variant surges

    The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health says children's hospitals could be full by next week.

  • SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet is fast approaching the speed of regular broadband, a test has found

    Starlink's download speed and latency are close to matching those of regular broadband providers, according to a Speedtest report.

  • Show me (and the SEC) the money

    The news that the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns would be switching conferences caught the sports world by surprise. The two programs, among the highest-profile in all college sports, had been founding members of the Big 12 Conference in 1994. But money talks, and the addition of the two could push the Southeastern Conference past the Big Ten in revenue.

  • Ja’Marr Chase puts in extra work after every Bengals training camp practice

    Ja'Marr Chase is putting in WORK at Bengals training camp.

  • Need To Prove You’re Vaccinated? Here’s How To Add Your COVID-19 Card To Your Phone

    Starting August 16, residents of New York City will have to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor activities like the gym and dining in restaurants. Other cities are expected to follow suit...

  • FCC unveils new mobile service maps

    The Federal Communications Commission released a new set of maps Friday showing mobile service coverage and availability as reported by the major wireless providers.Why it matters: Billions of dollars are about to be spent on boosting broadband access for underserved Americans. The better the data that directs that spending is, the more effective the dollars will be.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FCC says these new maps rep

  • Ethereum Burns 36% of New Coin Issuance Over 2 Days

    At first glance, EIP 1559 seems to be working effectively. A closer look at the numbers may suggest otherwise.

  • This folding iPhone Flip concept might be cooler than the iPhone 13

    I’ve always thought that foldable smartphones were nothing more than a gimmick. Indeed, the 2019 release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold seemingly proved my point. The device was clunky and received negative reviews across the board. But a year later, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip and demonstrated that a thoughtful foldable smartphone design was … The post This folding iPhone Flip concept might be cooler than the iPhone 13 appeared first on BGR.

  • The US finally created an accurate map of its cell phone coverage

    Fixing the digital divide—the gap between those who have high-speed internet and those who do not—is on Washington’s to-do list. Congress could soon pass an infrastructure bill that allocates $65 billion to improving broadband access. To that end, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which oversees broadband infrastructure, unveiled a new interactive map on Friday showing where the nation’s four largest cellular carriers are providing voice and data services—and where there are gaps.

  • Windows 11 upgrades are about to get less confusing

    Windows 11 is available in public beta right now. You can install it on your machine and test the redesign and new features. There is a huge caveat, however. Not all Windows 10 computers can run Windows 11. That’s quite a controversy that Microsoft caused when it unveiled the Windows 11 hardware requirements a few … The post Windows 11 upgrades are about to get less confusing appeared first on BGR.

  • Is Now the Time to Go All in on Chainlink?

    This is a token that has the best of both worlds -- possessing both solid meme and fundamental value.

  • Here’s How To Show Proof Of Vaccination, State By State

    A patient receives a card showing when they received their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Amazon Meeting Center in downtown Seattle, Washington on January 24, 2021. – Amazon is partnering with Virginia Mason for a one-day pop-up clinic on January 24. 2021 that aims to vaccinate 2,000 people at the companys Meeting Center near downtown Seattle. Virginia Mason is handling vaccine administration, while Amazon is providing the location and help with logistics. (Photo by Grant HINDS