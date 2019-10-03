Do You Want to Preen on Camera, Democrats, or Do You Want to Take Down Trump?

Democrats, lawyer up before you question again. You don’t think Trump’s going to let lackeys like Devin Nunes or Rudy Giuliani defend him before Congress, do you?

To compete, Democratic committee chairs will have to bring in killer lawyers and give up much of what they treasure: time on TV, showing off for the folks at home, making use of a moldering law degree.

It’s a sacrifice that must be made to hold Trump accountable. It looks like the evidence is in hand to prove Trump tried to interfere with the 2020 election by convincing the Ukrainian president to find dirt on his main rival in exchange for the president releasing military aid.

But not so fast. Trump lies better than Democrats tell the truth, as do his defenders. Because of his evil superpowers, he’s shot many people on Fifth Avenue and gotten away with it. It’s going to take a phalanx of skilled lawyers to counteract that. And the harsh truth House members have to face is that almost any prosecutor in the country will be better at building a case for impeachment than any of them.

That last point hurts, since putting practicing lawyers center stage would sideline members who’ve been working towards this day for a long time. But if Democrats didn’t see the need before Trump’s performance on Wednesday, they must now. He commanded the stage with a narrative, furious, loud and repetitive. He lied at the speed of light about his beautiful encounter with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, reminiscent of his self-congratulation for his lovely summit with the North Korean dictator who’s setting off missiles to thank him for the privilege.

Trump doesn’t bother mounting a defense of the indefensible. He’s all offense. Everyone is after the stable genius and always has been. The whistleblower, whose account has been corroborated, is “vicious.” Ukraine is so corrupt it shouldn’t get already appropriated funds until it proves it’s not corrupt by investigating Joe Biden. He angrily refused to answer the question--what exactly did you want Zelensky to do--other than to call Biden a “stone, cold crook” for supposedly helping his son, without a flicker of irony. Trump scolded the reporter who asked, as if he were 6 years old, and wouldn’t answer any question that didn’t further his contention that he was being impeached “over a fraud committed by other people.”

Among other people, it just happens, is House Intel chair Adam Schiff, a foil for the president in his campaign to blame others. He claims Schiff completely fabricated the content of his “congratulatory” call with Zelensky. Schiff didn’t, but he did foolishly channel his inner Corleone to read a mobbish summary of Trump’s call, too cute by half. It gave the president remaining defenders something to harp on for days, with Trump himself talking darkly about “treason”.

That should be seen as a warning of what’s to come, and the wisdom of leaving the proceedings to grown-up finders of fact who can ignore the emotion and meaningless rantings and get to proving the actionable offenses. The best thing that could happen is that the hearings are so tediously legal, only C-Span covers them.

It’s the only way to try Trump, says Elizabeth Holtzmann, who served on the Watergate committee, which had more lawyers, at 42, than members, at 37. “Not to denigrate Schiff, but to have other than skilled courtroom veterans guiding the proceedings,” says Holtzman, is to “send a dermatologist to perform brain surgery.”

To that end, Democrats on her House Judiciary Committee retained the best lawyer they could find even though that meant hiring a Republican, John Doar, who’d brought the federal case against the killers of three civil rights workers in Mississippi, as chief counsel. Republicans had Al Jenner of a huge Chicago law firm, who wasn’t particularly partisan. Over in the Senate, Republican counsel Fred Thompson and Democrats Sam Dash did much of the painstaking questioning along with scripting questions for senators so that the train kept moving forward. Dash bit by bit wheedled the bombshell out of Alexander Butterfield that Nixon had installed a recording device in the Oval Office. Thompson was the simple country lawyer at the side of statesman Howard Baker, who would ultimately turn against Nixon. Thompson was so good at his job that he went on to a TV career as a lawyer playing a lawyer and was elected to the Senate himself.