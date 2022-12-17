'We want to prepare our officers': Springfield Police participate in active violence training

Springfield Police participate in an active violence incident training at Mohawk Elementary School Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Springfield Police spent some time this week practicing how to respond to an active violence situation.

While there were no students and the school is not currently being used, police on Thursday moved swiftly down the hallway of Mohawk Elementary School, weapons drawn, as a part of a training simulation. They listened as clapping sounds in the building rang out before locating the noise in a classroom and identifying the threat.

Police used the building to practice hallway movements, room entries and high pressure decision making skills.

Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer said the catalyst for the training stemmed from this year's shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“I think it's clearly understood around the country and it has been for a long time, that police have to immediately go in to stop the killing,” Shearer said. “What we saw in Uvalde was, early on, a brief attempt at that. And then what I would describe as a total failure from that point forward.”

The training, which was mandatory for all sworn personnel at the department, focused on how to respond to situations of active violence.

“These are the incidents that are few and far between, but when they do happen, they are significant,” said Sgt. Justin Myers said. “We want to prepare our officers to respond as best they can to these types of incidents and the time for them to learn is not when it's really happening.”

Myers said the training is extra important for a community that has experienced violence firsthand with the Thurston High School shooting in 1998 where a student killed two classmates and wounded 25 others after killing his parents.

"Especially in a community that has has experienced this back in the late '90s at Thurston, I think it's different than anywhere else that hasn't experienced it," Myers said. "Obviously everyone has to be prepared for it, but ours happened and we know the stakes firsthand."

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Springfield Police participate in active violence training