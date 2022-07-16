'We want to be prepared': Domestic relations court, Victim Assistance outfitting kids' room

Leanne Graham, president and CEO of Victim Assistance, left, discusses a new kids' room being created in Summit County Domestic Relations Court with Judge Katarina Cook and Victim Assistance employees Stella-Ruby Karcher and Mikayla Garofalo.

You’ve heard of a shower for a baby or a bride and groom.

But how about a shower for a room?

Victim Assistance is holding a shower to outfit a new children’s room in Summit County Domestic Relations Court. The room will provide kids with a place to go while their parent or guardian is in court to seek a civil protection order because of fear for their safety.

The agency has a wish list on Amazon with a long list of items. It includes a few bigger-ticket items like a bookshelf, mini fridge and play yard, as well as numerous less-expensive supplies like dry erase markers, baby wipes, board games and snacks.

“The room is bare,” Leanne Graham, the president and CEO of Victim Assistance, said while standing in the new and mostly empty room on a recent afternoon. “We don’t have funding for the items needed for the children.”

The wish list can be found on Amazon under VAP CWWV Community Baby Shower, which is short for Victim Assistance Program Children Who Witness Violence Community Baby Shower.

Graham said people who come to court to seek a protection order may be in a volatile situation and not have supplies like diapers with them.

“We want to be prepared as much as possible,” she said.

The new kid’s room is part of a joint effort by Victim Assistance and the domestic relations court to improve services for those who need help because of domestic abuse. The other changes include hiring a part-time magistrate to help handle requests for protection orders and adding three full-time advocates and a part-time attorney. The attorney, a Victim Assistance Employee, will provide legal advice to people seeking protection orders.

“This is us all working together collaboratively,” said Katarina Cook, the administrative judge in domestic court. “Everybody does their part.”

New efforts helped by city, federal grants

The joint effort was aided by grants from the city of Akron’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The changes come at a good time, with summer being the time of year when requests for civil protection orders are at their highest. In June and July of last year, domestic court received near-record of requests for more than 100 civil protection orders both months. The court also received this number of requests last month.

Civil protection orders involve disputes between people who are domestically tied, such as being related, married or having children together. People who are dating can also request protection orders, though these aren’t sought as often as civil protection orders.

The process of getting an order involves two steps in which a temporary order is given and then — after both parties have the chance to be heard — a final order may be put in place.

About half of the Summit County residents who seek civil protection orders have children. When they come to court, they might not have anyone to take care of the kids.

In 2021, for example, 1,040 people sought civil protection orders and 523 of them had children, according to court statistics.

How idea for kids' room evolved

Seven children recently clustered around the fish tank in the third-floor waiting area of Summit County Domestic Relations Court while their mother was in a court proceeding.

“Oh no,” Cook thought when she saw them. “This can’t happen.”

Cook and other court officials looked for a better place for children to wait while their parents are in court. They considered blocking off an area of the waiting area, but because the space is open to the fourth floor, they figured this option could get noisy.

Cook and her staff, who have been working on cleaning out the court, zeroed in on a room that was nearly empty. The judge figured the space, about the same size as a conference room, would be large enough for several children and victim advocates.

Summit County Domestic Relations Court Judge Katarina Cook talks about changes being made in the court to help domestic violence victims with Mikayla Garofalo, a Victim Assistance employee. Garofalo will staff a new intake office that will be the first stop for people seeking protection orders.

This will be a kids' room and an empty office next to it will house a new intake office.

Volunteers recently painted both rooms during the United Way’s Day of Action.

The kids’ room, painted a light blue, is currently empty, besides a full-time desk where an advocate and intern will sit and a small child’s desk with two chairs.

Graham is hoping the area soon will be filled with items people purchase from the Amazon wish list or drop off at the Victim Assistance Office in downtown Akron. She’d like to have the intake office and kid’s room up and running by Sept. 1 or earlier.

Until that time, those seeking a protection order will need to continue to visit the court administrator’s office on the second floor. A clerk will then see if a victim advocate is available.

How new process will work

When the new rooms are completed, people will go the intake office located in Room 327 on the third floor, just off the elevators.

If they have children, the youngsters will be able to go next door to the kids' room while their parents are in court.

The process of getting a protection order can take one to three hours, depending on several factors, including how busy the court is.

The kids' room will be available for up to six children at once between the ages of six months and 18 years. It will be open to any children whose parents or guardians are in domestic court who need a place to wait, including those with custody or divorce cases.

Graham said advocates will look after the children and provide them with fun activities but won’t change diapers, do bathroom trips or administer medicine.

Cook said advocates can interrupt hearings if children need help, like being taken to the bathroom.

Before their children go to the kids' room, Graham said advocates will check to see what they've told their children about why they’re in court, how to help their children when they are stressed and if the advocates have permission to talk to the kids about what they’re experiencing.

Stella-Ruby Karcher, who will supervise the kids' room, said the new space will be a helpful addition.

She said the dedicated space will give advocates the chance to focus on helping the kids.

“They’re feeling the same trauma as the parent or guardian,” she said.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

How to get help

Victim Assistance: Call 330-376-0040 (24-hour hotline) or visit https://victimassistanceprogram.org/.

Summit County Domestic Relations Court: Call Court Administrator Tom McLaughlin at 330-643-2082 or visit https://drcourt.org/wp/.

Battered Women’s Shelter: Call 330-374-1111 or visit https://hopeandhealingresources.org/battered-womens-shelter/.

