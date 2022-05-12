Want to promote something on Instagram? How to add a link to your story

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Gone are the days of “link in bio” story posts. In October, Instagram announced that it would expand the ability to add a clickable link directly to a story post.

The new feature gives users the ability to easily promote their work or fundraising campaigns. Only users with verified accounts or large followings could previously include links in their stories.

Everyone else had to resort to instructing their followers to open the link in their account biography, a potentially huge drawback for anyone trying to raise money for a campaign or for anyone who just wanted to share a link for more info. Pasting a link in a post's caption is a non-starter as it won't be clickable, and the app doesn't let users copy text.

Here is how to add links to your Instagram stories.

How to add link to your Instagram story

1. Once you've uploaded or captured a photo or video for your story, click on the sticker icon in the top right corner. This will bring up the sticker page.

2. Search for the "link" sticker.

How to add a link to your story
3. Tap on it and paste your link. Instagram gives you the option the customize the sticker text.

How to add link to Instagram story
Hit "done," and the link will be added to your story.

How to add link to Instagram story
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to add a link to your Instagram story: A step-by-step guide

