Want to get promoted? Wow your boss with these five easy tips

These business founders and Advisors in The Oracles share foolproof techniques that will get you noticed by the boss and earn you a promotion.

1. Don’t have a 9-to-5 mentality.

Go the extra mile and have a “Yes! I’m on it” attitude. Get things done in and outside your comfort zone. Don’t have a 9-to-5 mentality; be willing to stay late. Don’t try to cozy up to your boss or act like a clown at your holiday party. Stay professional. And don’t be annoying!

When I let someone go once, my No. 2 team member took on their responsibilities. That’s someone who is a team player and seized an opportunity to step up. – Bethenny Frankel, entrepreneur and philanthropist; founder of the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand and Shark on “Shark Tank."; follow Frankel on Twitter and Instagram.

2. Read my mind.

To impress me, you must read my mind, which is actually a lot easier than it sounds. Before they bring an issue to me, I’ve asked each of my team members to take a moment to mentally put themselves in my shoes and anticipate the top two questions I’ll most likely ask in return.

In most cases, doing this is not difficult, and in time their ability to anticipate my thoughts and concerns improves dramatically.

As their confidence builds, fewer issues boil up to me, and it offers consistent training to always think like a leader.

In the end, it saves time on both sides; and when they get it right, it’s never not impressive. – Luke Freiler, CEO and co-founder of Centercode, a customer validation solutions provider that helps hundreds of enterprises and high-growth tech companies bring dynamic and delightful products to market; connect with Luke on LinkedIn.

3. Think like a business owner.

Your effort is the only tangible thing that you can control, so always go the extra mile. If you're working eight hours a day and someone else is working 10, they will get further ahead.

Stay late, come in early, and do something that’s not required of you. Your effort will get noticed. For example, when I launched a business recently, we had a lot of challenges. Two of my team members worked around the clock and never complained once. The business wouldn’t have worked without them, and I knew that and acknowledged it.

Start thinking like a business owner. With an employee mindset, you’re just clocking in and out. But if you start thinking like your boss, you’re able to anticipate their needs. Think outside the box and solve their needs before they ask.