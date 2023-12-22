Want to recycle your live Christmas tree in Upstate SC? Feed it to the fish

Live Christmas trees are recycled at Hartwell Dam and Lake Project and J. Strom Thurmond Lake to help create habitats for freshwater fish. Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District.

Unsure of the best way to handle your live Christmas tree once the holiday season has ended? Residents near two Upstate lakes can turn your festive décor into food and shelter for fish.

Upstate residents with live Christmas trees can recycle them at Hartwell Dam and Lake Project and J. Strom Thurmond Lake once the holiday season wraps. At Hartwell, residents can drop off their trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 26. At Thurmond, trees will be accepted from Dec. 18 to Jan. 14.

In man-made lakes where fish might struggle to find an abundance of plants for shelter and nutrients, anchoring live trees to the bottom of the lake can help provide a habitat and feeding area for freshwater fish. Thurmond and Hartwell are both man-made lakes or reservoirs, created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

When recycled Christmas trees are placed in the lake, they are tied in bundles and anchored with concrete blocks so that they sink to the bottom. There, they create habitats and feeding areas for fish.

"This really does enhance the habitat out there. The small trees and brush provide cover for fish and nursery areas for juvenile fish. They provide habitat for aquatic insects, which serve as an essential food source during the early developmental stages of most fish species," Hartwell Park Ranger Scott Lusk said. "It creates shelter and food for bait fish, which attract crappie bass, sunfish species and so ultimately, the recycled trees benefit fish as well as the fishermen."

At Hartwell, trees were cut down in shallower areas to avoid becoming hazardous for boats as water levels fluctuate. While deeper areas of the lake are still forested, more shallow waters may leave fish species without robust underwater habitats, said Park Ranger Scott Lusk.

It’s not just shelter that the fish need. The trees also grow algae, which is a food source for fish, and they also host macroinvertebrates and insects.Once a tree is placed, it takes about two weeks to begin attracting fish. Trees will last in the water for about three years.

Hartwell receives approximately 250 trees each year. At Thurmond, residents have been dropping off their trees for more than 30 years, conservation biologist Evan Brashier said. Each year, the lake receives 800-1,000 trees, he said.

"The soil type is really not conducive for aquatic vegetation," Brashier said. "Especially here in Thurman, our lake fluctuates in the wintertime and comes back up during the springtime. It's really not conducive for vegetation growth around there, so we try to try to add structure, when possible, through the Christmas tree program."

The Christmas tree drop-off locations also serve as pickup locations for anglers, or people who catch fish with a hook and fishing line. While Corps members will place trees left at the drop sites, people who fish can create habitats of their own if they place the anchored trees at 8-12 feet at Hartwell and 15-20 feet at Thurmond.

Each lake has several "fish attractors," or structures designed to bring fish to a certain area. The attractors help people who want to fish but may not be as familiar with the lake find spots that are likely populated, Lusk said.

Between Thurmond and Hartwell, Christmas trees account for about 27% of fish attractors, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Hartwell has 11 fish attractors and Thurmond has 10. Each fish attractor has a buoy marking its location.

There are three drop-off locations on Lake Thurmond. The primary location is below Dam Use Day Park, while other locations are at the Dorn Boat Ramp and the Parksville Day Use area.

At Lake Hartwell, residents can drop their trees off at the Twin Lakes boat ramp or the Coneross boat ramp.

Prepping Christmas trees for recycling

Before they can be placed in the lake, each tree must be stripped of all lights and ornaments. Wire-frame wreaths, debris and other household garbage, along with fake trees, should never be placed in the lakes.

South Carolina previously had additional locations available for Christmas tree recycling, but in recent years, they’ve begun to rely on plastic fish attractors that have to be replaced less frequently, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources said.

Waste can increase overall during the holiday – between Thanksgiving and the start of the New Year, the amount of garbage in the average American household increases by about 25%, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.In South Carolina, residents are encouraged to recycle when possible, but also to avoid contaminating recyclable items with things that cannot be recycled.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, residents should avoid including items from the "holiday dirty half-dozen" in their recycling to prevent contamination. These items include:

• strings of lights• textured wrapping paper (such as gloss or glitter)• bows, ribbons and twine• Styrofoam objects and packing peanuts• plastic bags• tissue paper

Each public recycling location has different rules and accepts different items. To learn more about your local recycling drop-site’s hours and what items can be recycled, visit The Greenville News’ Upstate Recycling Guide here, or search by county here.

