Want a remote job? These Boise-based jobs offer full benefits from the comfort of home

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many changes in how we live our lives, and one of the most prevalent and lasting has been the widespread ability to work from home. A Pew Research study found that about one-third of jobs can be done remotely, which means there are a handful of available jobs in the Boise area that provide the ability to work from home.

The following full-time positions have Boise-based employers and offer the ability to work remotely:

IT Help Desk Support Technician - CSHQA

Salary: $18.71 - $35.28 per hour

Type: Full-time

Summary: The IT help desk support technician will support external and internal systems, applications, security, and network configurations for CSHQA, an architectural firm based in Boise. Primary responsibilities include troubleshooting network performance issues, responding to customers’ needs, and performing hardware and software updates and repairs when necessary.

Dam Safety Engineer - Jacobs Associates

Salary: $100,000 - $150,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Summary: The dam safety engineer will work with clients to design plans for new and existing dams and water resource facilities. The engineer will also review new and remedial dam designs, foundational improvements, structural analysis and undertaking hydrologic and hydraulic studies.

Senior Software Engineer - Tyler Technologies

Salary: $95,000 - $135,000

Type: Full-time

Summary: Tyler Technologies focuses on solving data access problems, such as extracting and visualizing every taxi in a city and creating an interface for everyone to access that data. The senior software engineer would work on similar projects and be responsible for mentoring junior engineers and maintaining a cloud platform that runs on Amazon Web Services.

Clinician - Recovery Ways Idaho

Salary: $28 - $35 per hour

Type: Full-time

Summary: The clinician is responsible for ongoing psychiatric therapy services for adults and children in the Recovery Ways Idaho outpatient mental health clinic. Recovery Ways Idaho is a Boise-based outpatient and treatment health clinic agency focused on behavioral health.

Sales representative - LaCroix Sparkling Water

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Summary: The sales representative will work at the local store level to negotiate and build displays for LaCroix sparkling water and work with local store managers to educate them on displaying and selling LaCroix. Other responsibilities include occasional store visits to optimize displays and remove damaged packaging.

Security Analyst Associate - Elevance Health

Salary: $22.29 - $44.58 per hour

Type: Full-time

Summary: Elevance Health is a health insurance provider based in Meridian. The security analyst associate will provide cybersecurity solutions for system and network problems that fit within business, regulatory, and legal requirements.

Insurance Sales Agent - Bankers Life

Salary: $41,000 - $62,000

Type: Full-time

Summary: Bankers Life focuses on health and life insurance policies primarily for retirees. The sales agent will set appointments with prospective clients to discover their financial resources and needs, offer life and health insurance policy recommendations, and provide continued customer service to existing customers.

Housing Program Specialist - Idaho Housing and Finance Association

Salary: $44,000

Type: Full-time

Summary: The Idaho Housing and Finance Association offers a mortgage assistance program called the Homeowner Assistance Fund to help Idahoans who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments. The program specialist will correspond with applicants to review and verify documentation for the assistance fund and monitor and approve payment requests from applicants.