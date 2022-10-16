I'm A Remote Work Expert, And My Followers Keep Telling Me About These Wild Job Scams
I’ve been working remotely in both hybrid and fully remote roles in tech for the last 11 years.
In addition to my experience in tech as a remote worker, I run a fully virtual business that helps neurodivergent and LGBTQ+ folks get their money right, find jobs, start businesses, pivot to a remote work lifestyle, and design their ideal lives. I've also been writing about work and money for the last five years on my blog and as a freelancer writer.
During the last couple of years, the pandemic brought forward an abrupt move to remote work for some sectors. Because of it, you no longer have to work in tech or a similar field to get a remote job. Remote work is becoming more normalized than ever before.
With the rise of remote work, comes the rise of remote job scams. And OOF, are they annoying.
Remote job scams have been happening so much that many folks don’t want to continue their remote job search. The FBI investigated several of these scams, and since 2019, found that the average reported loss from these scams was $3,000 per victim.
When people first find me or my content online, some ask if applying to remote jobs is even worth it because they are so sick of seeing scams. I get it. How are they expected to perform a successful job search when 80% of it's filled with scams?
In America, we are met with scams at every turn, every single day.
It’s time we expose it all and talk about ways you can avoid these predatory scams altogether.
The Most Common Remote Job Scams
There are dozens of different types of remote job scams that come in all different shapes and sizes.
I scroll through hundreds of remote job listings a day to share with my audience and clients to aid in their remote job search, and what I find is not pretty.
They usually contain what you would normally expect from a job scam. The job description seems off with a lot of typos, grammatical errors, over-punctuation, and inappropriate usage of CAPS. There is a sense of urgency with little information about what you’ll actually be doing in the job. And they sound too good to be true with verbiage like “unlimited earning potential.”
Instead of sharing a random collection of remote job scams I found on my own, I think first-hand accounts from my own followers and readers online would be much more helpful.
Imposter Scams
If they only converse with you on messaging apps and avoid emailing you, it’s probably a scam.
Then, the alarms went off. She finally got verification this was for sure a scam when they asked her to mail them a check.
Scams Can Even Be Found on LinkedIn
After the text-only interview, Alex received a very real-looking offer letter to sign.
Data Entry Job Scams on LinkedIn
Remote job scams are making their rounds on AngelList and Indeed, too. And those aren't the only ones, either.
Text messaging is not a part of any legitimate hiring process.
Always double check the company's website to see if the job listing exists there, too (and if they have any callouts for recent scams to watch out for that have been using the company's name).
Multi-Level Marketing Companies Marketing Themselves as Remote Jobs
Employment Centers Are Even Getting Scammed
Remote job scams are not only happening to Americans in online job boards. They are happening to employment and recruitment centers across the world.
I spoke with Amanda who works for an Employment Ontario agency in northern Ontario, Canada and runs the career and finance blog My Life I Guess. She expressed that there has been a few job scams that even fooled her.
“In one instance, the job posting looked real. They had a thorough and well-written job description, used a local company's name, and used all of their proper contact information — except one. They used a fake email address under 'how to apply,' which was one letter different from the company's real email,” she said. “A client applied for the role and received a response with completely different contact information, including a phone number from another country. After a few messages back and forth, the company asked him to deposit a check into his account, and he knew it was a scam and let us know. But it fooled all of us.”
Why Remote Job Scams Are on the Rise & How You Can Avoid Them 100%
With the rise of remote job scams, people aren’t seeing those same types of scams for local in-office positions. “We've had hundreds of fraudulent remote job postings submitted to our job bank, but only one that was for a local, in-office role,” Amanda expressed as we talked about why these scams might be on the rise and how to watch out for them.
“Job scams are on the rise because it's easy. The traditional hiring process where a job seeker attends an interview in person at the worksite and meets several staff members is less common. With more of the process being done online, especially for remote jobs, it's much easier to pull off a scam,” said Amanda.
“If you are actively job-seeking, you are putting your personal information out there on LinkedIn, Indeed, and other job boards and networking sites, which scammers can easily access. You are likely applying to dozens of different jobs every week, which can be hard to keep track of. It's very easy to confuse a legitimate job that you directly applied to versus getting an unsolicited offer that is likely a scam.”
When in doubt...
The best way to avoid remote job scams is to always check the company’s website, navigate to the careers page, which you can find in the menu or footer, and check that the job listing is there, too. Then, apply directly on the company website.
The scammers won’t find you there.