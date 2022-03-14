'We want to reverse the trend': Utica to join state gun violence-prevention program SNUG

Utica will be joining a statewide gun-violence prevention program, officials recently announced.

SNUG (not an acronym, but the word "guns" spelled backwards) is a program under the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services that works to reduce shootings and violence using community engagement, particularly by working with at-risk youth, according to the state's webpage.

The City of Utica announced approval to join the program back in January, along with other measures aimed to reduce gun violence and carry out a state-mandated police reform plan.

"Equipping law enforcement cannot be the sole focus when it comes to protecting our communities," state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said at the announcement Wednesday at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany.

Local laws: Palmieri proposes legislation to create citizen advisory board, add UPD staff

Local crime: Jury convicts Utica man of manslaughter for December 2020 shooting death

Evidence markers in the parking lot of the Utica Police Station sit next to a handgun and magazine.

DCJS Commissioner Rossana Rosado said the program uses outreached workers with "lived experience" to work with first responders and social workers.

Jerome Brown, statewide training director for SNUG, described his own start at a SNUG program in Buffalo as one of those outreach workers with such an experience.

"We were called the firefighters," he said, explaining how they would mediate conflicts.

Speaking via livestream, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the announcement comes in response to recent increases in gun violence both state and nationwide.

"We have seen a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country and here in New York," Rosado said. "We want to reverse the trend."

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica to join New York's gun violence-prevention program SNUG