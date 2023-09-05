Want to get rid of an old TV or VCR? Here’s where to dump them in Charlotte
Even though fall is approaching, you might still be engaged in whatever stage of home spring cleaning there is left to do.
You may be tempted to get rid of your old electronics, but you can’t just throw them out.
In North Carolina, it is illegal to dispose of electronic waste in landfills, such as TVs, computers, monitors, and printers, according to the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality.
Electronic waste, or “e-waste,” contains toxic chemicals, like lead, mercury, and nickel, that can harm human health, the World Health Organization says.
However, recycling e-waste can help reduce pollution and conserve landfill space, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Here’s what to know about recycling electronics in Charlotte.
Can you recycle electronics in Charlotte?
Mecklenburg County residents cannot recycle electronics curbside, but they can be dropped off for free at one of the county’s full-service drop-off recycling centers. Each location is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday:
Compost Central Disposal and Recycling Center, 140 Valleydale Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214
Foxhole Disposal and Recycling Center, 17131 Lancaster Highway, Charlotte, NC 28277
Hickory Grove Disposal and Recycling Center, 8007 Pence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215
North Mecklenburg Disposal and Recycling Center, 12300 N. Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078
According to the county, items that can be dropped off include:
Computers
Copiers
Cords
Digital cameras
Dump terminals
Electronic typewriters
Fax machines
Headphones
Keyboards
Monitor
Mouse units
Power supplies
Printers
Project equipment
Telephone equipment
Televisions (subject to limits and fees)
Scanners
Speakers
Stereos
VCRs
According to the county, items like broken vacuum cleaners, broken toys, CDs, cassette or VHS tapes, and jewel cases are not accepted at drop-off centers.
Other places to recycle electronics in Charlotte
Aside from county drop-off centers, electronics in any condition can be donated at any of 35 Goodwill locations in Charlotte, where they will be refurbished or recycled, according to the company’s website.
Here are some other companies in Charlotte that will recycle your electronics: