Want to get rid of an old TV or VCR? Here’s where to dump them in Charlotte

Even though fall is approaching, you might still be engaged in whatever stage of home spring cleaning there is left to do.

You may be tempted to get rid of your old electronics, but you can’t just throw them out.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to dispose of electronic waste in landfills, such as TVs, computers, monitors, and printers, according to the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality.

Electronic waste, or “e-waste,” contains toxic chemicals, like lead, mercury, and nickel, that can harm human health, the World Health Organization says.

However, recycling e-waste can help reduce pollution and conserve landfill space, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Here’s what to know about recycling electronics in Charlotte.

Can you recycle electronics in Charlotte?

Mecklenburg County residents cannot recycle electronics curbside, but they can be dropped off for free at one of the county’s full-service drop-off recycling centers. Each location is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday:

According to the county, items that can be dropped off include:

Computers

Copiers

Cords

Digital cameras

Dump terminals

Electronic typewriters

Fax machines

Headphones

Keyboards

Monitor

Mouse units

Power supplies

Printers

Project equipment

Telephone equipment

Televisions (subject to limits and fees)

Scanners

Speakers

Stereos

VCRs

According to the county, items like broken vacuum cleaners, broken toys, CDs, cassette or VHS tapes, and jewel cases are not accepted at drop-off centers.

Other places to recycle electronics in Charlotte

Aside from county drop-off centers, electronics in any condition can be donated at any of 35 Goodwill locations in Charlotte, where they will be refurbished or recycled, according to the company’s website.

Here are some other companies in Charlotte that will recycle your electronics: