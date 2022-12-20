Want a robo poop scooper? Litter-Robot 4 is on sale for $50 off ahead of Christmas

Get the Litter-Robot for $50 off this Christmas.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The Litter-Robot 4 is a poop scooping litter box that we love from Whisker and it's currently on sale for $50 off this holiday season.

Our reviewers loved the Litter-Robot 4. While expensive, the machine is one of the best solutions to litter boxes that we've come across.

Handle last-minute shopping like a pro. Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter for holiday deals and gift ideas Sunday through Friday.

If you've ever found yourself on your hands and knees, fantasizing about programming a robot to scoop the litter box for you as you shovel away, then this holiday deal could be a revelation. Meet the Litter-Robot 4, a robotic poop-scooping litter box that takes on the least pleasurable part of cat ownership head first.

$749 at Litter-Robot

The Litter-Robot 4 is on sale for $749 this holiday season with free shipping within the continental U.S—a $50 markdown from the full $799 list price. This innovative self-scooping litter box is ready to deal with up to four cats and serves as the perfect Christmas gift for pet owners.

►Holiday sales and deals are here: 100 end-of-year sales you can shop now

►Last-minute gift ideas for 2022: The best gifts with no shipping required

Scooping the litter box is one of the least glamorous parts of living with a cat, the dust billows and the smell won't get out of your nose. Now there's something to be done, the Litter-Robot 4 by Whisker is a fresh robotic solution to litter.

The machine uses an innovative method to outperform most every other self-cleaning litter box on the market. Cats climb into a revolving hollow orb. After every use the orb spins, letting clean litter fall into a compartment, and letting used litter tumble away. After a revolution of the orb, the clean litter then falls back into the box. The Litter-Robot 4 is a clear winner in our books—as is its sister model, the Litter-Robot 3.

Story continues

The Litter-Robot 4 not only cuts down on your time face-to-face with litter clumps, it also reduces smells overall, keeps dogs away from things they shouldn't be getting their muzzles into and ensures your cats come back from their experience cleaner and without gunk stuck to them.

This Litter-Robot 4 deal also includes a three-year warranty—so if you have any qualms about your investments longevity, you get a guarantee of three years. Get it for $50 off now, and shop the Whiskers and Litter-Robot sale for discounts up to $75 off.

$749 at Litter-Robot

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get the robotic litterbox Litter-Robot—now $749 ahead of Christmas