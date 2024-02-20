Want to get into Rocky Mountain National Park more quickly? How to get a gate transponder

Rocky Mountain National Park is offering voluntary automated gate transponders for purchase to help relieve backups at entrance stations.

Transponder lanes help passholders and park staff get visitors through entrance stations during busy times quicker, which reduces congestion.

The transponders are the size of a credit card and attach to a vehicle's windshield. Cost is $15 initially and $5 for yearly renewals. Transponders are available for purchase at Rocky Mountain National Park for annual and lifetime passholders, including for the park, America the Beautiful, senior, military, veterans, access and fourth-grade passes.

The transponders are available at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays starting Feb. 22 through May 2. Starting May 5, transponders will be available for purchase 8 a.m. to noon Sundays at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center.

Transponders must be attached to a vehicle’s window and are nonremovable, nontransferable and nonrefundable. When using a transponder in the park, visitors must have their passes with them.

Transponder lanes will be closed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the timed-entry reservation system is in effect May 24 to Oct. 15.

There is a transponder lane at the Beaver Meadows Entrance. A new transponder lane is being constructed at Fall River Entrance, and the transponder lane at the Grand Lake Entrance is being reconstructed after it was destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire.

You can learn more about Rocky Mountain National Park at www.nps.gov/romo. You can also call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How to get into Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park faster