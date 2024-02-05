Want to run for local office? Make sure you know the election filing deadlines.

Voters are months away from having to finalize their choice of candidates running for local office in this year’s general election. But anyone looking to be among them may have just a couple of months to decide.

Terms for all township- and county-level elected offices, where candidates can file to run as a Democrat or Republican, as well as some municipal positions, expire this year, which means any incumbents will have to run for re-election to keep their seats.

The deadline to file in partisan or non-partisan races with a primary is April 23. The deadline to withdraw candidacy in either is three days later. According to the state election calendar, the deadline to file for candidates with no party affiliation in a partisan race is July 18.

All seven members of the current St. Clair County Board of Commissioners said this week they had either already filed or planned to file to seek re-election later this year.

Sheriff Mat King, now in his first term, longtime Treasurer Kelly Roberts-Burnett and Clerk Angie Waters, appointed mid-term, said they’ve already filed. Longtime County Prosecutor Mike Wendling said he planned to run again.

Few others, however, have filed to challenge them.

As of Friday, Waters said Tiffany Turke filed to run against Commissioner Dave Vandenbossche in District 7 for county board, and Deborah Rhein and Charles Armstrong II had filed for clerk and sheriff, respectively.

Documentation to run for office with primaries should be turned in to the corresponding clerk’s office. While state candidates typically file with the Michigan Bureau of Elections, candidates in state or federal districts that are contained in one county also file with that county clerk.

Find out more at the St. Clair County clerk’s office, located on the first floor of the county courthouse, 201 McMorran Blvd., in Port Huron, by calling at (810) 985-2200 or at https://stclaircountyclerk.org. Details on 2024 elections can also be found via Michigan.org/vote.

What about Port Huron?

Some cities in St. Clair County have primaries to narrow down the number of candidates in non-partisan races with seats that represent communities at large or in specific wards. Unlike other municipalities, the city of Port Huron has no primary, and so, its deadline to file candidacy for mayor or City Council is not until July 23.

City Clerk Cyndee Jonseck said documentation for interested candidates was now available as of Friday.

Although she said no one had formally pulled paperwork, leaving the early race for three council seats and mayor wide open, two individuals known for frequently speaking at meetings during public comment have expressed their intent to run for city office — social media figure Kevin Lindke in remarks last October and gardener Julian Ruck in a message to the Times Herald last month.

Council terms are four years with half of the six seats each alternating in expiration every two years. This year terms are up for Councilmembers Bob Mosurak, Teri Lamb, and Sherry Archibald, who serves as the council-appointed mayor pro tem. All city positions are at-large.

Mosurak said he “definitely” planned to run, while Lamb said she hadn’t made a final decision yet. Archibald didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment as of Friday.

The term for Port Huron’s mayor expires every two years.

Port Huron Mayor Pauline Repp, now in her 15th year, said she planned to run again and would make a final decision in the near future.

As an incumbent, she has consistently faced challengers over the last severa city elections, while the last council race in 2022 saw no contest among three candidates running unchallenged for three seats.

This year, Repp admitted she wasn’t sure what sort of interest in Port Huron offices would arise.

“The last time, there didn’t seem to be much interest at all,” she said Thursday. “There were people who talked about it ahead of time but never really followed through and took out the petition.”

For more details, visit PortHuron.org, or find information to run at the clerk’s office at 100 McMorran Blvd.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Want to run for local office? Find out the election filing deadlines.