Want to Save on Healthcare in Retirement? Move to These Cities, Study Says

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Places to Retire for Lower Healthcare Costs

One of the biggest financial obstacles for retirees is paying for healthcare, according to a GOBankingRates survey. Healthcare in retirement can be expensive, with the average couple needing an estimated $280,000 after taxes to cover healthcare expenses over the course of their retirement, according to the Fidelity Health Care Cost Estimate.

While there is no way to avoid medical expenses — at least not one that doesn’t involve ignoring your doctors — the variation in healthcare market costs from region to region do mean that where you’re spending your golden years can play a major role in what you can expect to spend. The study looked at those cities where the average annual healthcare costs per capita were under $5,000, then scored that data along with the average out-of-pocket costs and income for those age 65 and older to come up with a final ranking of cities where retirees could potentially pay less for medical care.

15. Colorado Springs, Colo.

Annual Healthcare Spending Per Capita: $4,984

Annual Out-of-Pocket Spending Per Capita: $888

Income of Age 65+ Households: $49,422

Senior residents of Colorado Springs can pencil in almost exactly 10 percent of their annual income for the cost of their health insurance, with incomes just shy of $50,000 a year and healthcare spending just under $5,000 a year. The city very narrowly made this list as its average annual healthcare spending per capita was just $16 shy of the $5,000 cap for inclusion.

14. Memphis, Tenn.

Annual Healthcare Spending Per Capita: $4,644

Annual Out-of-Pocket Spending Per Capita: $864

Income of Age 65+ Households: $35,145

Seniors in Memphis are earning significantly less than seniors in many of the other cities included here, and with healthcare costs still on the higher end, they can expect to spend over 13 percent of their annual income on medical costs — among the higher rates of the cities included here. The good news for Memphis residents is that — with average costs on the low side — it’s one of the cities where $1 million lasts the longest in retirement.

13. Austin, Texas

Annual Healthcare Spending Per Capita: $4,946

Annual Out-of-Pocket Spending Per Capita: $854

Income of Age 65+ Households: $54,293

The average healthcare spending in Austin is the second highest of the study, behind only Colorado Springs. However, with average incomes for retirement-age households at a healthy $54,000-plus, the percentage of total income devoted to healthcare is about 9.1 percent, among the lowest levels in the study.

12. Lexington, Ky.

Annual Healthcare Spending Per Capita: $4,465

Annual Out-of-Pocket Spending Per Capita: $902

Income of Age 65+ Households: $49,214

Lexington is notable for having relatively high out-of-pocket healthcare costs compared to other cities on this list. The $902 spent on average represents 20.2 percent of the total annual healthcare bill for the typical resident, the highest percentage of any city in this study. However, Lexington is still one of the cheapest places to retire across middle America despite those higher out-of-pocket costs.

11. Reno, Nev.

Annual Healthcare Spending Per Capita: $4,663

Annual Out-of-Pocket Spending Per Capita: $822

Income of Age 65+ Households: $45,707

The Biggest Little City in the World isn’t just a place to consider for retirement if you’re interested in gambling and taking weekend trips to Lake Tahoe. It’s also home to an annual healthcare bill of $4,663, which constitutes a relatively affordable 10.2 percent of the average income for an age-65-and-older household.

Find Out: Best Places in Every State to Live on a Fixed Income

10. Phoenix

Annual Healthcare Spending Per Capita: $4,528

Annual Out-of-Pocket Spending Per Capita: $827

Income of Age 65+ Households: $44,300

Phoenix is another area where the out-of-pocket costs for medical care are relatively high, with a little over 18 percent of the annual total for healthcare expenditures coming directly from patients. That’s the third-highest level of any city in this study.

9. Seattle

Annual Healthcare Spending Per Capita: $4,896

Annual Out-of-Pocket Spending Per Capita: $749

Income of Age 65+ Households: $54,325