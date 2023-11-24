Want to save money? What Thanksgiving foods can you buy now? How long are they good for?

The Thanksgiving meal is over. Leftovers are put away and ready for snacking and to be recreated into something new in the days ahead.

The average cost of a Thanksgiving feast for 10 was $61.17, according to the Farm Bureau. That was down 4.5% compared to the 2022's record high cost of $64.05.

The meal cost was still 25% higher than it was in 2019. It won't be surprising to find food prices continue to rise.

So what is a thrifty person to do to help save on food costs, especially as the prices of typical Thanksgiving fare goes on sale? If you bought some things now, would they still be good a year from now?

We'll try to answer some of your questions.

How long can you keep a frozen turkey?

Frozen turkeys can be kept in the freezer indefinitely, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests cooking within a year for the best quality.

Butterball said its frozen turkeys can be kept in their original packaging for a minimum two-year period.

Bottom line: Yes, you can buy a frozen turkey on sale and keep it for next year.

How long can you store stuffing mix?

Stored in a cool, dry place, a package of stuffing mix will generally keep its best quality for about 12 to 18 months, according to Still Tasty, a website that describes itself as "your ultimate shelf life guide."

Bottom line: Yes, you can buy stuffing mix now for next year.

How long will cranberries last, both raw and canned?

You can freeze fresh whole cranberries in airtight containers or heavy-duty freezer bags. They'll retain their best quality for about 10 to 12 months, but will still be safe to eat after that time.

Cranberries that have been kept constantly frozen at 0 degrees will be safe indefinitely, according to Still Tasty.

Store canned cranberry sauce in a cool, dry place and it'll be good at least a year beyond the date stamped on the can.

Bottom line: Yes, grab a can or two and you can use it next year. And if you want to make your own cranberry sauce, buy a couple bags and store them in the freezer for next year.

How long will turkey gravy in a jar or can last?

Properly stored, an unopened can or jar of turkey gravy will generally stay at best quality for three to five years, although it will usually remain safe to use after that, according to Still Tasty.

Bottom line: If you find good sale price, stock up and you can use it next year.

How long will a box of instant mashed potatoes last?

A box of instant mashed potatoes will stay at its best quality for about 12 to 18 months at room temperature.

If you want to keep it safe from bugs or store it safely for several years, consider vacuum sealing it.

Bottom line: Yes, you can buy instant potatoes now for use next year.

What about sweet potatoes? How long will they last?

Keep raw sweet potatoes in a dry, dark area. But even then, raw sweet potatoes will only last for one to two weeks at normal room temperature, according to Still Tasty.

To maximize the shelf life of sweet potatoes, store in a cool, dark area at 45 to 55 degrees, which is warmer than the refrigerator, but colder than normal room temperature. Store in a loosely covered bag or basket to allow for air circulation and they'll last about a month.

To further extend the shelf life of sweet potatoes, store in a loosely covered bag or basket to allow for air circulation.

On the bright side, if they start sprouting, plant them in your Florida garden. You can eat the leaves during the summer of this heat-tolerant plant and have fresh sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving 2024.

Raw sweet potatoes do not freeze well, but you can cook them and then put them in the freezer. That extends their shelf life to 10 to 12 months, perfect to use next year and giving you a head start on that casserole.

An unopened can of sweet potatoes, stored in a cool, dry area, will generally stay at best quality for three to five years, although it will usually remain safe to use after that, Still Tasty said.

Bottom line: By all means, grab those cans of sweet potatoes if you spot a good sale for next year. Raw sweet potatoes probably won't be good for next year — thanks to Florida's heat and humidity, and lack of basements or root cellars — but if you want to experiment with growing your own for next year, give it a try. Or cook them and freeze them and they'll be good for next year

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Long term food storage, saving money Thanksgiving 2024