Want to see the 2024 solar eclipse from 30,000 feet? Delta, Southwest offering flights

What better way to witness a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse than to be suspended in the clouds?

This was Delta Air Line's thinking behind creating a handful of special flights for April 8, the day of the eclipse, to follow the path of totality, or the predicted path of the total eclipse in the U.S., from Texas through Maine.

The eclipse's narrow path of totality will cross over 13 states, entering in Texas and exiting in Maine. Areas outside the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse.

The airline's premiere eclipse route is Flight 1218, which will depart from Austin, Texas (AUS), at 12:15 p.m. CT (1:15 p.m. EST) and will arrive in Detroit, Michigan (DTW) at 4:20 p.m. ET. on April 8.

The flight, specifically operated on an Airbus A220-300 due to the aircraft's extra-large windows, is "timed to give those on board the best chance of safely viewing the solar eclipse at its peak," Delta stated.

Tickets for the flight can be purchased through the Delta website. As of Feb. 20, a one-way ticket costs $1,129.

In addition to the Austin-Detroit flight, Delta travelers will have eclipse-viewing opportunities on five additional routes on April 8:

DL 5699, Detroit, MI to Westchester County, NY: DTW-HPN, 2:59 p.m. EST departure.

DL 924, Los Angeles, CA to Detroit, MI: LAX-DFW, 11:40 a.m. EST departure.

DL 2869, Los Angeles, CA to San Antonio, TX: LAX-SAT, noon EST departure.

DL 1001, Salt Lake City, UT to San Antonio, TX: SLC-SAT, 12:08 p.m. EST departure.

DL 1683, Salt Lake City, UT to Austin, TX: SLC-AUS, 11:55 a.m. EST departure.

Southwest Airlines announced their own lineup of eclipse flights last October, stating that the following April 8 routes have "the greatest likelihood" of offering travelers a view of the eclipse:

SWA 1252, Dallas, TX to Pittsburgh, PA: DAL-PIT, 1:45 p.m. EST departure.

SWA 1721, Austin, TX to Indianapolis, IN: AUS-IND, 1:50 p.m. EST departure.

SWA 1910, St. Louis, MO to Houston, TX: STL-HOU, 2:20 p.m. EST departure.

Though many remember the last total solar eclipse in 2017, this year's event is much more consequential, NASA reported.

“The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044,” said Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist. “This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.”

A Delta aircraft takes off near the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Where is the closest eclipse flight for Ohioans?

None of the currently listed eclipse flights depart from an Ohio airport, but there are several that depart from an airport within driving distance for Ohioans.

Though residents in areas of Southwest to Northeast Ohio will be able to view a total solar eclipse from the ground for the first time in over 200 years, those interested in experiencing the event from the sky can check out the following routes:

Delta flight DL 5699, Detroit, MI to Westchester County, NY: DTW-HPN, 2:59 p.m. EST departure.

Southwest flight SWA 1910, St. Louis, MO to Houston, TX: STL-HOU, 2:20 p.m. EST departure.

One-way tickets for these flights start at $374 for the Delta flight and $224 for the Southwest flight.

