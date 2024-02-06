Want to see Donald Trump on the campaign trail in SC? Here’s a list of upcoming events

Former President Donald Trump is looking to secure his third consecutive GOP nomination as he faces off with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the Republican race for president. The GOP winner needs more than half of the 2,429 delegates at stake nationwide. After the nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump leads 32-17.

The S.C. GOP primary is Feb. 24 and both campaigns are expected to make multiple stops around the Palmetto State before the vote. There are 50 delegates available (29 statewide, 21 by congressional district) in a winner-take all for each category format.

“We had giant crowds in Iowa and New Hampshire, but because of the cold weather and smaller venues, except for the ice hockey arena in N.H., which was packed, a large scale Trump rally was not in the cards,” the former president said on Truth Social. “But in South Carolina, we are planning some really big ones. Get ready South Carolina, we’re going to have some fun!”

Find out where you can see Trump around South Carolina:

Conway rally

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: HTC Center at Coastal Carolina University at 104 Founders Drive in Conway.

Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Where: Columbia Convention Center at 1101 Lincoln St.