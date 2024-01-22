What I want to see from England at the Six Nations

Ollie Lawrence, left, could get an extended run in the centres – if so, he must make the most of it - GETTY IMAGES/Alex Davidson

The Six Nations tournament after a World Cup is often a letdown. Long established sides break up, there are often managerial changes, and everyone knows they are at the start of the four-year cycle towards the next World Cup. Sides are often forgiven for not delivering, especially if they are experimenting and are in transition.

This said, for Steve Borthwick, this Six Nations is crucial. He must prove that what was seen from England in last year’s World Cup was the start, not the end, of a journey back to respectability in international rugby. Although England finished third in France that was, incongruously, both the maximum they could realistically achieve and the least that should have been expected given the easiest draw England have had in any World Cup.

For England fans, it is not just a question of the number of wins achieved and the final table position, important though those things are. It is as much about the style of play and the interest and entertainment generated, because the last two of those things have been in short supply in recent years.

In the past three tournaments, England have won just two out of their five games and have had a positive for/against points average only once – and then only by five points. Although this year they have three away games, they have the definite advantage of facing Italy in the first game, even if it is in Rome. England have never lost to Italy in the Six Nations and whatever squad Borthwick selects should be able to ease their way into the competition. If, as is likely, Borthwick wants to try out new unit combinations, they will face Test match opposition but in relatively benign conditions.

Borthwick will undoubtedly say that England will take each game at a time and see what develops but winning two games out of five is the absolute minimum acceptable return. You could stretch this to three wins, given that statistically the home advantage effect in the tournament ranges from 53 per cent to 70 per cent (mean: 61 per cent) over the last few seasons, and England have Wales and Ireland at Twickenham.

There are specific issues which Borthwick now has the chance to address outside the pressure of a World Cup build-up or tournament. These issues exist on a micro level, with individual and unit selections, to the macro level approach of the team as a whole.

If there is one challenge that should occupy England’s management it is choosing, sticking to, and developing a centre partnership. You have to go all the way back to the days of Mike Tindall and Will Greenwood to see the last settled England centre pairing and that defect, as much as any other single problem, has stopped England developing as an all-round entity. Whatever combination of Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Eliot Daly, and Fraser Dingwall is chosen, let them have a sustained spell and a chance to start what could be a four-year run at getting a balanced and effective pairing.

Failing to solve this long-standing problem would be an abrogation of duty, particularly now that Owen Farrell’s departure to France has removed the option to play him at 12.

Farrell’s absence denudes England of one of their most capped players and one who had enormous influence over all aspects of England’s playing style and DNA. It is, however, also a chance for England to demand more input from their remaining players and to back the attacking instincts of Marcus Smith and George Ford to take England to a higher level.

When you look at the assembled England forwards you do not see a group that will overwhelm the best physically. What they should be asked to do is to stretch opponents with speed over the ground and at the breakdown.

When recently interviewed Borthwick talked about establishing his team’s DNA. If you took a straw poll of most England fans, I would wager a tidy amount that the word ‘kicking’ would be top of many people’s lists of what needs to change. At the moment, England fans would settle for an ambitious style that entertained with the ball in hand, over an extension of the strangling and tedious pressure-kicking strategy, even if this meant narrow losses rather than wins.

People have been quick to forget the atmosphere that had begun to haunt England games because of their World Cup near-miss against the world champion Springboks. It was an atmosphere of resignation and gloom and that must change over Borthwick’s next few years. This is not just a question of enthralling an audience, it is the only way to beat the best sides in the world. We have seen that sides that cannot fashion and convert try-scoring chances do not win the big prizes.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.