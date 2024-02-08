Want to see Flagstaff police body camera footage? It'll cost you the maximum possible fee

FLAGSTAFF — Getting ahold of police body camera footage in Flagstaff will no longer be free after City Council voted Tuesday night to implement a new fee.

The Flagstaff Police Department requested the hourly fee for staff to review and redact body camera footage be set at $46 per hour, the maximum allowed by a new state law. Victims requesting copies of reports and body camera footage are exempted from these fees.

The police department received approximately 136 public records requests involving body camera videos between July 2022 and July 2023 and staff spent more than 200 hours reviewing footage during that period. Under the new fee structure, this would have generated over $9,200 in revenue, according to Management Services Director Rick Tadder.

The decision comes after the Arizona Legislature in 2023 adopted a law that allows cities to impose a fee for the reviewing and redacting of body camera footage when prompted by a public records request.

Before that law went into effect last fall, local law enforcement could not charge fees for these requests.

The fees are expected to be put in place in March.

Flagstaff City Council originally approved the purchase of body cameras for the police department in 2014, becoming just the second agency in the state at that point to adopt the use of the technology.

Officers are required to have their cameras activated at all times when they are interacting with the public, according to Police Chief Dan Musselman. The department's animal control officers and police aides are also equipped with body cameras, he said.

Reach the reporter at LLatch@gannett.com.

The Republic’s coverage of northern Arizona is funded, in part, with a grant from Report for America. To support regional Arizona news coverage like this, make a tax-deductible donation at supportjournalism.azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flagstaff to charge maximum fee for police body camera footage