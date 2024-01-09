Want to see heavy snow, blizzard conditions in Idaho? Check out these live webcam feeds

It’s been a relatively calm winter so far in Idaho, with strong El Niño conditions resulting in snow levels across the Gem State being much lower than typical by early January.

Bogus Basin has picked up 63 inches of snow so far this winter. That total might sound like a lot, but the National Weather Service in Boise forecasts several rounds of snow this week that’ll drop approximately 34.4 inches, a 55% increase.

The Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Boise, which could see up to 9 inches of snow by the end of the weekend.

But areas north and south of the Treasure Valley, including the Owyhees and Boise Mountains, are in for even wilder weather. The Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for much of the state’s higher elevations and even blizzard warnings in some areas due to the potential for whiteout conditions.

Traveling along Idaho’s mountainous roads in treacherous weather isn’t advised, but if you must and you need to check the roads before you go — or just want to see how thick the snow is — you can see live webcams monitored by the Idaho Transportation Department.

The view at Border Summit on U.S. 30 on Monday afternoon before snow moved into the Gem State.

Idaho highway and mountain road cameras

There are 274 webcams statewide monitored by ITD, so here are some local cameras that Treasure Valley residents will be most interested in seeing:

An Idaho Transportation Department camera located at Horsehoe Bend Hill along State Highway 55 on Monday afternoon as the first round of snow moves into Idaho.

