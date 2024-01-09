Want to see heavy snow, blizzard conditions in Idaho? Check out these live webcam feeds
It’s been a relatively calm winter so far in Idaho, with strong El Niño conditions resulting in snow levels across the Gem State being much lower than typical by early January.
Bogus Basin has picked up 63 inches of snow so far this winter. That total might sound like a lot, but the National Weather Service in Boise forecasts several rounds of snow this week that’ll drop approximately 34.4 inches, a 55% increase.
The Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Boise, which could see up to 9 inches of snow by the end of the weekend.
But areas north and south of the Treasure Valley, including the Owyhees and Boise Mountains, are in for even wilder weather. The Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for much of the state’s higher elevations and even blizzard warnings in some areas due to the potential for whiteout conditions.
Traveling along Idaho’s mountainous roads in treacherous weather isn’t advised, but if you must and you need to check the roads before you go — or just want to see how thick the snow is — you can see live webcams monitored by the Idaho Transportation Department.
Idaho highway and mountain road cameras
There are 274 webcams statewide monitored by ITD, so here are some local cameras that Treasure Valley residents will be most interested in seeing:
Franklin Street
Cole Road
Orchard Street
I-84/US-95 interchange
Black Canyon
Caldwell
Laster Lane
Midland
Northside Boulevard
Franklin Boulevard
11th Avenue
Garrity Boulevard
Robinson Boulevard
Ten Mile Road
Meridian Road
Locust Grove Road
Eagle Road
Cloverdale Road
Five Mile Road
Maple Grove Road
I-84 Wye
Orchard Street
Vista Avenue
Broadway
Apple Street
State Highway 21
Eisenman Interchange
Simco Road
Boise River
Highland Valley Summit
SH-44/SH-16 interchange
Linder Road
Fisher Park Way
Urban Gate Avenue
Eagle Road
Edgewood Lane
Horseshoe Bend Road
Bogart Lane
Glenwood
St. Luke’s
Pine Avenue
Fairview Avenue
Ustick Road
McMillan Road
SH-55/SH-44 interchange
Hill Road
Floating Feather
Horseshoe Bend Hill
Smiths Ferry
Little Donner
Goose Creek Summit
Hubbard Road
Columbia Road
Lake Hazel Road
Amity Road
Overland Road
Victory Road
US-20/SH-16 interchange
Black Cat Road
Ten Mile Road
Meridian Road
Locust Grove Road
Cloverdale Road
Five Mile Road
Maple Grove Road
Glenwood
Kent Lane
50th Street
Orchard Street
17th Street
Boise Avenue
Pine Turnoff
Tilden Flats
Ririe
Antelope Flats
Palisades
Topaz
Fish Creek Summit
Gem Valley
Georgetown Summit
Rocky Point
Border Summit