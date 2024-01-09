Want to see heavy snow, blizzard conditions in Idaho? Check out these live webcam feeds

Shaun Goodwin
It’s been a relatively calm winter so far in Idaho, with strong El Niño conditions resulting in snow levels across the Gem State being much lower than typical by early January.

Bogus Basin has picked up 63 inches of snow so far this winter. That total might sound like a lot, but the National Weather Service in Boise forecasts several rounds of snow this week that’ll drop approximately 34.4 inches, a 55% increase.

The Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Boise, which could see up to 9 inches of snow by the end of the weekend.

But areas north and south of the Treasure Valley, including the Owyhees and Boise Mountains, are in for even wilder weather. The Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for much of the state’s higher elevations and even blizzard warnings in some areas due to the potential for whiteout conditions.

Traveling along Idaho’s mountainous roads in treacherous weather isn’t advised, but if you must and you need to check the roads before you go — or just want to see how thick the snow is — you can see live webcams monitored by the Idaho Transportation Department.

The view at Border Summit on U.S. 30 on Monday afternoon before snow moved into the Gem State.
Idaho highway and mountain road cameras

There are 274 webcams statewide monitored by ITD, so here are some local cameras that Treasure Valley residents will be most interested in seeing:

Interstate 184

  • Franklin Street

  • Cole Road

  • Orchard Street

Interstate 84

  • I-84/US-95 interchange

  • Black Canyon

  • Caldwell

  • Laster Lane

  • Midland

  • Northside Boulevard

  • Franklin Boulevard

  • 11th Avenue

  • Garrity Boulevard

  • Robinson Boulevard

  • Ten Mile Road

  • Meridian Road

  • Locust Grove Road

  • Eagle Road

  • Cloverdale Road

  • Five Mile Road

  • Maple Grove Road

  • I-84 Wye

  • Orchard Street

  • Vista Avenue

  • Broadway

  • Apple Street

  • State Highway 21

  • Eisenman Interchange

  • Simco Road

State Highway 16

  • Boise River

State Highway 21

  • Highland Valley Summit

State Highway 44

  • SH-44/SH-16 interchange

  • Linder Road

  • Fisher Park Way

  • Urban Gate Avenue

  • Eagle Road

  • Edgewood Lane

  • Horseshoe Bend Road

  • Bogart Lane

  • Glenwood

State Highway 55

  • St. Luke’s

  • Pine Avenue

  • Fairview Avenue

  • Ustick Road

  • McMillan Road

  • SH-55/SH-44 interchange

  • Hill Road

  • Floating Feather

  • Horseshoe Bend Hill

  • Smiths Ferry

  • Little Donner

  • Goose Creek Summit

An Idaho Transportation Department camera located at Horsehoe Bend Hill along State Highway 55 on Monday afternoon as the first round of snow moves into Idaho.
State Highway 69

  • Hubbard Road

  • Columbia Road

  • Lake Hazel Road

  • Amity Road

  • Overland Road

  • Victory Road

U.S. Route 20

  • US-20/SH-16 interchange

  • Black Cat Road

  • Ten Mile Road

  • Meridian Road

  • Locust Grove Road

  • Cloverdale Road

  • Five Mile Road

  • Maple Grove Road

  • Glenwood

  • Kent Lane

  • 50th Street

  • Orchard Street

  • 17th Street

  • Boise Avenue

  • Pine Turnoff

U.S. Route 26

  • Tilden Flats

  • Ririe

  • Antelope Flats

  • Palisades

U.S. Route 30

  • Topaz

  • Fish Creek Summit

  • Gem Valley

  • Georgetown Summit

  • Rocky Point

  • Border Summit

