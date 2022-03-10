Want to see models play volleyball in bikinis in Miami Beach? This is your chance

The models are coming and they are coming to play.

Bang Model Volleyball will be returning to Miami Beach this weekend for the always festive annual charity event on the sand.

Top agencies in the 305 are linking up to participate in this two-day co-ed tournament benefiting The Angel Watching Over Me Foundation, helping those who have lost a loved one.

Roughly 15,000 spectators, 12 agencies and 250 participating models are expected, as are many, many bikinis.

Want celebrities, too? On Sunday, reality star Brody Jenner and Kardashian stepbrother will do a DJ set and play a game at 3:30 p.m.

BANG MODEL VOLLEYBALL

Where: Between 8th and 10th Streets on the sands in front of Ocean Drive.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., March 12 and March 13.

Cost: Free.

More information: www.modelvolleyball.com.