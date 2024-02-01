Want to see Nikki Haley on the campaign trail in SC? Here’s a list of planned events

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is facing former President Donald Trump in the race for the Republican nomination for president. The GOP winner needs more than half of the 2,429 delegates at stake nationwide. After the nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump leads 32-17.

The SC GOP primary is Feb. 24 and both campaigns are expected to make multiple stops around the Palmetto State before the vote. There are 50 delegates available (29 statewide, 21 by congressional district) in a winner-take all for each category format.

“This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina!” said Haley on Jan. 23 at her primary election night party in New Hampshire.

Find out where you can see Haley around the state:

Columbia meet-and-greet

When: 1 p.m., Thursday Feb. 1

Where: Doc’s BBQ at 1601 Shop Road

Hilton Head Island meet-and-greet

When: 6 p.m., Thursday Feb. 1

Where: Forest Fire BBQ at 1 N Forest Beach Drive

Lancaster rally

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 2

Where: Indian Land High School Auditorium 6100 Charlotte Highway in Lancaster.

Daniel Island rally

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4

Where: New Realm Brewing Company 880 Island Park Drive in Charleston