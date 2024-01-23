Want to send a valentine to a Wisconsin veteran? Mail them by Jan. 31, department says.

If you want to spread some warm cheer to others during a dreary winter, you have about one week left to mail Valentines Day cards to Wisconsin veterans.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is asking people to create valentines to distribute to veterans and their spouses at homes in Chippewa Falls, King and Union Grove.

Those interested in participating should send the valentines no later than Jan. 31, so they can arrive in time for Feb. 14. The department asks that you don't include candy, food or snacks due to allergies or dietary restrictions.

"Last year, the residents at our three Wisconsin Veterans Homes were thrilled to receive such an outpouring of Valentine’s Day wishes and thoughtful messages,” WDVA Secretary James Bond said. "It’s a fun way to bring joy to their day and let them know we appreciate their service to our country.”

Last year, the department received 24,000 valentines.

If you want to send a valentine this year, the address is:

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Attn: Veteran Valentines

P.O. Box 7843

Madison, WI 53707-7843

Sending valentines to veterans is a national effort. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes the week of February 14 as the National Salute, when people are encouraged to visit VA medical centers and spread appreciation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Want to send a valentine to Wisconsin veterans? Mail them by Jan. 31.