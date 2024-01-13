Want to share random act of kindness? New Inspiration page to showcase good deeds

Here's a chance to share good news in the community.

The Naples Daily News on Jan. 28 will begin a new feature that focuses on stories about people in Collier County who are making a difference.

The Random Acts of Kindness feature will appear on our Inspiration page that will run every Sunday in the front, or A, section.

When submitting a story, write no more than 75 words with a photo that we have permission to use, along with your contact information.

Email your Random Acts of Kindness to dosborn@gannett.com and you could see your story in an upcoming Naples Daily News.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: New Inspiration page to showcase random acts of kindness: What to know