Want To Shop at Costco Only 3 Times a Year? Here’s What To Buy

Costco serves as a destination for those who love endless aisles of bulk buys. But for those who are less adoring of the all-you-can-buy experience, a Costco run can be a bit overwhelming — and these shoppers may want to space out their visits to, say, just three times a year. Joy Loving of Insider is one such savvy shopper, and here’s some of what she prefers to pick up (along with a few key items GOBankingRates found that fit the bill).

Dove Soap

Loving has sensitive skin and highly recommended Dove’s moisturizing beauty bar soap for sensitive skin. One can find this item in bulk at Costco, where 16 bars retail for $17.99. This same product retails for about twice the price ($34.20) on Amazon.

Sensodyne Toothpaste

Loving is also a fan of Sensodyne toothpaste, which dentists recommend for sensitive teeth. At Costco, a 4-pack of Sensodyne advanced whitening toothpaste (6.5 oz) sells for $31.99.

Oral-B Glide Floss

Another dental product that Loving stocks up on at Costco is Oral-B Glide floss — a 6-pack sells for $12.99. Over at Amazon, this same product sells for $15.81.

Allergy Medicine

Some suffer from allergies all year long, Loving among them. She relies on Kirkland Aller-Tec tablets — Costco sells 365 tablets for just $11.89. Meanwhile just 30 tablets of Claritin at Walmart will set you back $19.82.

Migraine Relief Tablets

They don’t require a prescription, but they get the job done, according to Loving. You can buy the Kirkland Signature Migraine Relief (which boasts 400 coated caplets) for around $19. You can get half as many (200) of Amazon Basic Care Migraine Relief for $15.40.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

A 3-count of Heinz tomato ketchup sells for just $11.99 at Costco. Only two bottles go for $13.35 on Amazon.

Olive Oil

Olive oil can be used for so many things when cooking and thus tends to go fast. A two-litre (67.6 fl. oz) bottle of Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil sells for $19.99. At Target, a much smaller amount (25.4 fl. oz) of olive oil goes for $25.49.

Coffee

A 43.5 oz jug of Folgers coffee goes for $14.99 at Costco. On Amazon, a 33.9 oz container of the stuff retails for $24.99.

Nutella

Creamy and chocolatey hazelnut spread makes everything better — and at Costco, a two-pack of 33.5 oz jugs sell for $16.99. The same exact product goes for twice as much ($33.99) at Walmart.

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda

Another handy kitchen item is baking soda. A 13.5 lb pouch sells at Costco for $9.49. Over at Walmart, a 15-lb sack goes for a whopping $33.48.

