‘You want a show’: Lamar Odom’s split with his ex just took a really toxic turn

To quote Taylor Swift, we can safely say with 100 percent confidence that Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are never, ever getting back together.

And we were so excited about their Miami nuptials.

The former lovebirds got engaged last November at Prime 112 and planned on doing the deed in the Magic City, where Odom once played for the Miami Heat.

But their relationship hit the skids a few months back and Parr dramatically posted on social media about their breakup.

Then a few weeks later, a glimmer of hope. The lifestyle coach claimed she and the former baller were reunited.

Now, the proverbial caca has hit the ceiling fan, and their latest split, uglier than the last, is looking mighty permanent.

The dark side of the Internet seems to be one of the causes of this duo’s demise.

On Wednesday, Odom sent a message to his 720,000 Instagram followers pleading with them to follow him on different platforms such as Snapchat (Lucky7lefty) and Twitch.

In the post, he claims that his other social media accounts are being “held hostage,” ostensibly by her.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, 41, added in another since deleted rant: “You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show. I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you.”

Parr has her own truth: In a since-deleted Story, the Cleveland native, 33, wrote, “I find these accusations from Lamar and whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing. I’ve chosen to move in silence about this situation & I suggest you do the same.”

Parr, through a few Stories first denied the allegations, but deleted those and has not posted anything since. Somehow, that seems like the smartest play right now, it being 2020 and all.

As for the coming year, Odom, who survived an overdose in 2015 at a Las Vegas brothel, told fans his next gig is starting a chat room on the Clubhouse real time app about “mental health, toxic and abusive relationships and self love.”

Onward and upward.