‘You want a show?’ Watch drunk traveler melt down then get shocked at Orlando airport

Jeff Chiu/AP
Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

A wild scene went down at Orlando International Airport last week that was caught on camera.

A man who admitted he “had a couple of drinks” went on a tirade before boarding his United Airlines flight to New York. A bystander’s video shows the unruly traveler, later identified as Ryan Martin, of Yonkers, N.Y., at the gate, yelling profanities and taking an aggressive stance while alarms blare.

“Don’t touch me! Don’t [bleeping] touch me!” Martin screams into the void as fellow passengers stare at their phones. “You want a show? I’ll give you a mother [bleeping] show!”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The 34-year-old is then seen trying to breech the gangway to board the flight, but the door is locked. He begins banging on it violently but then turns back to yell again, threatening someone off camera.

“Yo, pal! Don’t even come here, you’re gonna end up dead!” Martin shouts.

Mile-high drama on board this AA flight to Miami after a ‘possible security threat’

Somehow, this video shows that he is able to open the door and walk through onto the gangway and disappears briefly.

“That’s why I don’t live in Florida!” screams someone at the gate.

Martin eventually comes back out to the gate, still raging as airport employees scramble.

Eventually, authorities arrive and Taser Martin. The suspect is still ranting during the takedown. He is eventually subdued and handcuffed.

According to Orange County court records, Martin was booked into the Orange County jail Thursday. The New Yorker faces numerous charges including disorderly intoxication, child abuse, domestic violence, battery and resisting an officer with violence.

In a statement, a United spokesman told the Miami Herald Monday that Martin is banned from future travel, and gave a few more details on the incident:

“Our team at Orlando International Airport immediately contacted law enforcement officials after a customer became aggressive in the gate area,” said the statement, which added that the flight continued on as scheduled and no serious injuries were reported.

