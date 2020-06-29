Want S'more? ONE Brands Fires It Up With a Limited Edition Flavor

Leading Protein Bar Brand Kicks Off Summer with a Taste Inspired by the Great Outdoors

BOULDER, Colo., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE® and ONE PLANT® Bars, is excited to fire it up with its first ever Limited Edition. ONE S'mores flavor lets you #SmoreAnywhere this summer, from a socially distanced campground to glamping on the couch with your favorite series.

ONE S'mores bars are packed with the brand's signature 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar. As with all ONE products, S'mores is made with delicious, gluten-free ingredients. The rich taste of toasted marshmallows, melted chocolate and crunchy graham crackers will leave you wanting s'more. It's all the sweet, tasty memories of camping; no stick or fire required.

"We all love the nostalgic taste of s'mores, but lately it's been hard to get out and have a campfire. So we are excited to bring this limited edition to customers nationwide to give them a taste of glamping wherever they are," said Peter Burns, President of ONE Brands. "We hope that ONE fans will be inspired to snack s'more this summer."

With a SRP of $2.49-$2.79, ONE S'mores bars are now available on ONE's website and Amazon, as well as in store at Trader Joe's and specialty retailers. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #SmoresAnywhere and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands knows that guilt-free indulgence is possible, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, crave-worthy flavors. Each core ONE Bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, and each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein—all while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 17 powerfully delicious ONE Bar core flavors is available at Amazon, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE PLANT bars are available at Amazon and select GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Target, and Sprouts stores. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Campbell / Denisa Caldova

Office/Cell/Text: 213.225.4418

242454@email4pr.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/want-smore-one-brands-fires-it-up-with-a-limited-edition-flavor-301084342.html

SOURCE ONE Brands