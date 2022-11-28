Want to split your Tarrant County property tax bill into 2 payments? Time to act

If you want to pay your property tax bill in two installments, you have until Wednesday to make your first payment to qualify for the half-payment option.

Taxpayers who make qualifying and timely first installment payments have until June 30, 2023, to make their second payment, Wendy Burgess, Tarrant County tax assessor, said Monday in statement.

The tax office began mailing property tax statements in October. Statements can be obtained from the payment portal at taxonline.tarrantcounty.com/etax/ or by emailing taxoffice@tarrantcountytx.gov to request one. Taxpayers can sign up for paperless billing to receive future statements via email.

Taxpayers who do not choose the half-payment option have until Jan. 31, 2023, to pay the full amount to avoid penalty and interest.

Payments can be made any of the eight tax office locations between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Electronic checks and credit cards are accepted at taxonline.tarrantcounty.com/etax/ or by phone at 817-884-1110.

For more information, call 817-884-1100 or email at taxoffice@tarrantcountytx.gov.