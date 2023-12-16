Want to start 2024 off on the right foot? Find a First Day Hike at an Oklahoma state park

As Oklahomans brace for winter’s arrival on Dec. 21, many crave activities stirring body and soul.

A fun and often times invigorating option to start 2024 off right is the annual First Day Hikes event that takes place in all 50 states, and over 15 Oklahoma parks are joining this New Year's Day outdoor tradition.

Hikers can blaze trails ranging from rugged to relaxed on Jan. 1 while reveling in nature’s restorative beauty.

Knowledgeable park staff also provide historical and environmental insights during special holiday programming.

The free guided events aim to motivate everyone into an active new year outlook. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather with sturdy shoes, cameras and refreshments in tow.

From the Panhandle to southeast corners, standouts like Beavers Bend, Robbers Cave and Roman Nose offer majestic backdrops welcoming both first-time and veteran outdoor enthusiasts.

As an inaugural ceremony celebrating brighter futures and new beginnings, Oklahoma’s First Day Hikes kicks off 2024 on the right foot. Start rounding up friends and family to join!

And you can find Discover Oklahoma park options and more information with a First Day Hikes at Oklahoma State Parks list at http://tinyurl.com/48kzkmjc

Rangers lead people on a First Day Hike at Lake Thunderbird State Park.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show "Discover Oklahoma."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Discover Oklahoma: State parks offering First Day Hikes