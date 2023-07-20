Want to work for the state of Kansas? These openings offer a salary of more than $65K

Kansas continues to experience a 2.9% unemployment rate, the same rate it has seen since December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As of Thursday, the state has more than 800 job openings listed on its website. Working for Kansas can offer strong benefits and retirement packages. If you’re looking for a job, working for the government might be an option to consider.

The Kansas county with the most job openings is Shawnee, which has 273 listed positions. In second is Labette County with 42 job listings. The state is advertising 36 openings in Sedgwick County as of Thursday.

Here are four jobs based in Sedgwick County open now and offering more than $65,000 a year. The salary of each job can depend on education and experience.

To find these and other open state jobs, and search by location and more, visit Kansas employment portal at jobs.ks.gov.

Business systems analyst

Agency: Corporation Commission

Salary range: $65,000 to $75,000

Job description: This person will communicate with business partners, make recommendations to proposed business solutions, facilitate discussions between stakeholders, analyze issues and provide support to the delivery teams. They will also serve as a mentor to lower-level analysts.

Job qualifications: This person must have completed 24 hours in computer science coursework/certification and have three years of experience in project implementations, business requirements and system integration. They must have knowledge of relational database systems and concepts and have experience with Microsoft Office Suite or other project reporting software.

Legal attorney

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Salary: $70,000

Job description: This person will provide representation, legal advice and consultation for Department for Children and Families and review records, training and development.

Job qualifications: Must have a Juris Doctor, certificate of admission to the Bar of the Supreme Court of Kansas or a permit to practice law in Kansas.

Professional civil engineer

Agency: Kansas Department of Transportation

Salary range: $84,926 to $86,964.80

Job description: This person will direct the staff of multiple construction projects. They will monitor project activities and supervise the construction of each project. They will makes sure all ordinances are followed and meet with officials, representatives and organizations to plan projects and keep them updated.

Job qualifications: A bachelor’s degree in engineering from a Board of Engineering and Technology-accredited school and professional civil engineer licensed is required. One year of experience supervising or working as a lead worker in an engineer office is preferred.

Special assistant attorney general/Special assistant U.S. attorney

Agency: Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Salary: $77,384.32 ($107,123.90 with benefits)

Job description: This person will draft documents, motions and responses and prepare pleadings, as well as interview witnesses. They will participate in trials and research statutes and court decisions. The job also requires this person to produce legal research and writing.

Job qualifications: Must have a Juris Doctor from an accredited law school, be licensed in the U.S. District Court and have membership in good standing with the Bar of the Supreme Court of Kansas. Experience in prosecuting felony cases and more than two years of experience handling complex legal matters is preferred.